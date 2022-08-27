RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Concern about potential for nuclear plant leak | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
Home » Sports » Sallói, Pulskamp lead Sporting…

Sallói, Pulskamp lead Sporting KC past Earthquakes 1-0

The Associated Press

August 27, 2022, 11:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored 10 minutes into the match and John Pulskamp made it stand up as Sporting Kansas City held off the San Jose Earthquakes for a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

Sallói’s sixth goal of the season helped Sporting KC (8-15-5) beat San Jose (6-12-9) for the 14th time in 16 home matches.

Pulskamp made four saves to earn a clean sheet for Sporting KC.

JT Marcinkowski saved seven shots for San Jose, which was trying for back-to-back wins for the first time since last September.

Sporting KC is 8-1-4 in its last 13 matches against the Earthquakes.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up