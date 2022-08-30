RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine’s versatile military | Russia faces issues with Iran-made drones | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant | Russia to hold joint war games with China, others
Home » Sports » Romero completes permanent move…

Romero completes permanent move to Tottenham

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 5:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Argentina defender Cristian Romero has signed a permanent contract to remain with Tottenham until 2027, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Romero joined on a season-long loan from Italian team Atalanta in August last year and has established himself as a key member of Tottenham’s defense as well as a popular player among the London club’s fan base.

The 24-year-old Romero, who began his career with Argentine side Atletico Belgrano and has played 11 times for his country, joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2021.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up