Romero completes permanent move to Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Argentina defender Cristian Romero has signed a permanent contract to remain with Tottenham until 2027, the English…

LONDON (AP) — Argentina defender Cristian Romero has signed a permanent contract to remain with Tottenham until 2027, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Romero joined on a season-long loan from Italian team Atalanta in August last year and has established himself as a key member of Tottenham’s defense as well as a popular player among the London club’s fan base.

The 24-year-old Romero, who began his career with Argentine side Atletico Belgrano and has played 11 times for his country, joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2021.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.