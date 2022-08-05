WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Quakes sign defender Akapo after stint with Cadiz in Spain

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 7:01 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Carlos Akapo, who has played with Cadiz in Spain’s LaLiga since 2019.

The deal runs through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024. Akapo, a free agent, will occupy an international roster spot.

Akapo, 29, joined Cadiz before the 2019-20 season and made 47 appearances with the club. His contract expired in July.

“Carlos is a talented player with significant experience for both club and country,” Quakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a statement on Friday. “He’s made 200 professional appearances in Spain, including more than 50 in LaLiga. He will be an important addition at a position of need. He’s also capable of contributing on both sides of the field which should improve the flexibility and versatility of our roster.”

Akapo has appeared in 28 games for Equatorial Guinea in international play.

Akapo will join the Earthquakes once he obtains his visa and transfer papers.

