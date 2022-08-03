WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
Premier League teams won’t take the knee before every game

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 8:01 AM

LONDON (AP) — Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but will do so at “significant moments” during the upcoming season in a gesture against racism.

The gesture, which started in June 2020 to show support for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used more sparingly in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society.”

Premier League captains agreed that teams will take the knee ahead of this weekend’s opening round of games, for dedicated “No Room for Racism” matches in October and March, on Boxing Day, the final round of the season and the FA Cup and League Cup finals.

The Premier League captains, who met last week, said in a joint statement: “We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause.”

