Plum, Young lead Aces past Sky for top spot in WNBA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 25 points and four 3-pointers, Jackie Young scored 16 of her 22 points…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 25 points and four 3-pointers, Jackie Young scored 16 of her 22 points in the third quarter and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 89-78 on Thursday night to move atop the WNBA standings with one game remaining.

Las Vegas (25-10) and Chicago (25-10) are tied for the top spot, with the Aces holding a tiebreaker in the race for home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. The Aces close the regular season on Sunday against Seattle, while the Sky play Phoenix.

A’ja Wilson and Riquna Williams each scored 12 points for Las Vegas.

Kahleah Copper tied a career-high with 28 points for Chicago. Candace Parker had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and Emma Meesseman scored 14.

Parker passed Rebekkah Brunson for third in WNBA history with 3,364 career rebounds. Sylvia Fowles holds the record with 3,982 and Tina Charles is second with 3,626.

SUN 93, SPARKS 69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Jonquel Jones had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Connecticut Sun.

Connecticut (24-11) clinched the No. 3 seed in the WNBA playoffs, with Las Vegas (25-10) and Chicago (25-10) both holding tiebreakers over the Sun. Los Angeles (13-22) was eliminated from playoff contention.

Brionna Jones finished with 16 points and DeWanna Bonner had 13 points and seven assists for Connecticut. Jonquel Jones recorded her 268th career block, passing Taj McWilliams-Franklin for the most in franchise history.

Brittney Sykes scored 18 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 10 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.