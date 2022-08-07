WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Scores

PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Scores

The Associated Press

August 7, 2022, 9:01 PM

Sunday
At Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Purse: $7.3 Million
Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Final Round

Joohyung Kim (0), $1,314,000 67-64-68-61_260

Sungjae Im (245), $649,700 63-69-65-68_265

John Huh (245), $649,700 61-71-66-67_265

Ben Griffin (0), $357,700 69-69-64-64_266

Max McGreevy (100), $270,100 68-67-67-65_267

Russell Henley (100), $270,100 67-65-69-66_267

Taylor Moore (100), $270,100 69-67-64-67_267

Tyrrell Hatton (75), $198,925 68-67-70-64_269

Chesson Hadley (75), $198,925 69-66-70-64_269

Cameron Percy (75), $198,925 65-70-68-66_269

Anirban Lahiri (75), $198,925 66-67-68-68_269

Brandon Wu (75), $198,925 64-67-68-70_269

Scott Stallings (52), $123,188 67-71-67-65_270

Alex Smalley (52), $123,188 65-70-71-64_270

Stephan Jaeger (52), $123,188 69-70-69-62_270

Taylor Pendrith (52), $123,188 71-67-65-67_270

Richy Werenski (52), $123,188 70-65-67-68_270

Aaron Wise (52), $123,188 65-70-67-68_270

Davis Riley (52), $123,188 67-66-68-69_270

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (52), $123,188 72-65-63-70_270

Corey Conners (38), $73,608 70-69-66-66_271

J.T. Poston (38), $73,608 66-70-69-66_271

Doc Redman (38), $73,608 68-71-68-64_271

Ryan Moore (38), $73,608 65-66-72-68_271

Russell Knox (38), $73,608 70-69-64-68_271

Will Zalatoris (38), $73,608 71-66-66-68_271

Scott Piercy (27), $47,937 69-70-66-67_272

David Lipsky (27), $47,937 68-69-69-66_272

Peter Malnati (27), $47,937 64-72-69-67_272

Billy Horschel (27), $47,937 67-69-68-68_272

Stewart Cink (27), $47,937 68-70-70-64_272

Kevin Tway (27), $47,937 67-69-68-68_272

Callum Tarren (27), $47,937 70-69-69-64_272

Andrew Putnam (27), $47,937 70-64-69-69_272

Brian Stuard (27), $47,937 65-68-68-71_272

Zach Johnson (15), $30,328 67-68-70-68_273

Vaughn Taylor (15), $30,328 69-69-68-67_273

Brendon Todd (15), $30,328 68-71-67-67_273

Robert Streb (15), $30,328 69-69-67-68_273

Satoshi Kodaira (15), $30,328 68-66-70-69_273

Justin Lower (15), $30,328 72-66-66-69_273

Patrick Rodgers (15), $30,328 69-70-68-66_273

Scott Brown (15), $30,328 70-66-68-69_273

Yannik Paul (0), $30,328 71-66-67-69_273

Harry Higgs (15), $30,328 68-69-72-64_273

Matthew NeSmith (15), $30,328 66-69-67-71_273

Lee Hodges (9), $19,116 66-71-70-67_274

Bo Hoag (9), $19,116 68-69-70-67_274

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (9), $19,116 66-70-68-70_274

Henrik Norlander (9), $19,116 69-67-72-66_274

Chez Reavie (9), $19,116 68-71-69-66_274

James Hahn (9), $19,116 70-68-65-71_274

Martin Laird (9), $19,116 69-67-67-71_274

Keith Mitchell (6), $16,863 68-68-70-69_275

Ben Kohles (6), $16,863 65-70-71-69_275

Justin Rose (6), $16,863 73-66-67-69_275

Lucas Glover (6), $16,863 70-66-71-68_275

Kelly Kraft (6), $16,863 66-73-68-68_275

Luke Donald (6), $16,863 70-68-66-71_275

Chris Gotterup (0), $16,863 70-69-69-67_275

Brett Drewitt (4), $15,841 67-67-71-71_276

Sam Ryder (4), $15,841 67-70-69-70_276

K.H. Lee (4), $15,841 67-71-66-72_276

Michael Gligic (4), $15,841 65-73-71-67_276

Chris Stroud (4), $15,841 69-70-70-67_276

Mark Hubbard (4), $15,841 70-69-70-67_276

Rory Sabbatini (4), $15,841 68-71-72-65_276

Martin Trainer (3), $15,111 67-67-72-71_277

Charley Hoffman (3), $15,111 68-68-69-72_277

Joseph Bramlett (3), $15,111 70-69-72-66_277

Aaron Rai (3), $14,600 70-69-66-73_278

Kramer Hickok (3), $14,600 66-70-70-72_278

Brian Harman (3), $14,600 67-69-73-69_278

Jonathan Byrd (3), $14,600 70-69-73-66_278

Jared Wolfe (3), $14,235 68-70-70-71_279

Blake McShea (0), $14,016 69-65-70-76_280

Adam Scott (2), $14,016 68-70-74-68_280

Rafa Cabrera Bello (0), $13,724 65-72-72-72_281

Adam Svensson (2), $13,724 70-69-70-72_281

David Skinns (2), $13,505 70-69-73-70_282

Nick Taylor (2), $13,286 67-71-73-72_283

Joel Dahmen (2), $13,286 69-68-76-70_283

Jason Dufner (2), $12,994 66-73-71-74_284

Shane Lowry (2), $12,994 71-68-74-71_284

