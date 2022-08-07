PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Purse: $7.3 Million
|Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
|Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
|Final Round
Joohyung Kim (0), $1,314,000 67-64-68-61_260
Sungjae Im (245), $649,700 63-69-65-68_265
John Huh (245), $649,700 61-71-66-67_265
Ben Griffin (0), $357,700 69-69-64-64_266
Max McGreevy (100), $270,100 68-67-67-65_267
Russell Henley (100), $270,100 67-65-69-66_267
Taylor Moore (100), $270,100 69-67-64-67_267
Tyrrell Hatton (75), $198,925 68-67-70-64_269
Chesson Hadley (75), $198,925 69-66-70-64_269
Cameron Percy (75), $198,925 65-70-68-66_269
Anirban Lahiri (75), $198,925 66-67-68-68_269
Brandon Wu (75), $198,925 64-67-68-70_269
Scott Stallings (52), $123,188 67-71-67-65_270
Alex Smalley (52), $123,188 65-70-71-64_270
Stephan Jaeger (52), $123,188 69-70-69-62_270
Taylor Pendrith (52), $123,188 71-67-65-67_270
Richy Werenski (52), $123,188 70-65-67-68_270
Aaron Wise (52), $123,188 65-70-67-68_270
Davis Riley (52), $123,188 67-66-68-69_270
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (52), $123,188 72-65-63-70_270
Corey Conners (38), $73,608 70-69-66-66_271
J.T. Poston (38), $73,608 66-70-69-66_271
Doc Redman (38), $73,608 68-71-68-64_271
Ryan Moore (38), $73,608 65-66-72-68_271
Russell Knox (38), $73,608 70-69-64-68_271
Will Zalatoris (38), $73,608 71-66-66-68_271
Scott Piercy (27), $47,937 69-70-66-67_272
David Lipsky (27), $47,937 68-69-69-66_272
Peter Malnati (27), $47,937 64-72-69-67_272
Billy Horschel (27), $47,937 67-69-68-68_272
Stewart Cink (27), $47,937 68-70-70-64_272
Kevin Tway (27), $47,937 67-69-68-68_272
Callum Tarren (27), $47,937 70-69-69-64_272
Andrew Putnam (27), $47,937 70-64-69-69_272
Brian Stuard (27), $47,937 65-68-68-71_272
Zach Johnson (15), $30,328 67-68-70-68_273
Vaughn Taylor (15), $30,328 69-69-68-67_273
Brendon Todd (15), $30,328 68-71-67-67_273
Robert Streb (15), $30,328 69-69-67-68_273
Satoshi Kodaira (15), $30,328 68-66-70-69_273
Justin Lower (15), $30,328 72-66-66-69_273
Patrick Rodgers (15), $30,328 69-70-68-66_273
Scott Brown (15), $30,328 70-66-68-69_273
Yannik Paul (0), $30,328 71-66-67-69_273
Harry Higgs (15), $30,328 68-69-72-64_273
Matthew NeSmith (15), $30,328 66-69-67-71_273
Lee Hodges (9), $19,116 66-71-70-67_274
Bo Hoag (9), $19,116 68-69-70-67_274
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (9), $19,116 66-70-68-70_274
Henrik Norlander (9), $19,116 69-67-72-66_274
Chez Reavie (9), $19,116 68-71-69-66_274
James Hahn (9), $19,116 70-68-65-71_274
Martin Laird (9), $19,116 69-67-67-71_274
Keith Mitchell (6), $16,863 68-68-70-69_275
Ben Kohles (6), $16,863 65-70-71-69_275
Justin Rose (6), $16,863 73-66-67-69_275
Lucas Glover (6), $16,863 70-66-71-68_275
Kelly Kraft (6), $16,863 66-73-68-68_275
Luke Donald (6), $16,863 70-68-66-71_275
Chris Gotterup (0), $16,863 70-69-69-67_275
Brett Drewitt (4), $15,841 67-67-71-71_276
Sam Ryder (4), $15,841 67-70-69-70_276
K.H. Lee (4), $15,841 67-71-66-72_276
Michael Gligic (4), $15,841 65-73-71-67_276
Chris Stroud (4), $15,841 69-70-70-67_276
Mark Hubbard (4), $15,841 70-69-70-67_276
Rory Sabbatini (4), $15,841 68-71-72-65_276
Martin Trainer (3), $15,111 67-67-72-71_277
Charley Hoffman (3), $15,111 68-68-69-72_277
Joseph Bramlett (3), $15,111 70-69-72-66_277
Aaron Rai (3), $14,600 70-69-66-73_278
Kramer Hickok (3), $14,600 66-70-70-72_278
Brian Harman (3), $14,600 67-69-73-69_278
Jonathan Byrd (3), $14,600 70-69-73-66_278
Jared Wolfe (3), $14,235 68-70-70-71_279
Blake McShea (0), $14,016 69-65-70-76_280
Adam Scott (2), $14,016 68-70-74-68_280
Rafa Cabrera Bello (0), $13,724 65-72-72-72_281
Adam Svensson (2), $13,724 70-69-70-72_281
David Skinns (2), $13,505 70-69-73-70_282
Nick Taylor (2), $13,286 67-71-73-72_283
Joel Dahmen (2), $13,286 69-68-76-70_283
Jason Dufner (2), $12,994 66-73-71-74_284
Shane Lowry (2), $12,994 71-68-74-71_284
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.