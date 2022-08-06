WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism | Red Cross asked to help find loved ones
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Scores

PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Scores

The Associated Press

August 6, 2022, 7:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Sunday
At Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Purse: $7.3 Million
Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
Partial Third Round
Suspended due to weather

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-65-63_200

Will Zalatoris 71-66-66_203

Taylor Pendrith 71-67-65_203

Yannik Paul 71-66-67_204

Sam Ryder 67-70-69_206

Vaughn Taylor 69-69-68_206

Lee Hodges 66-71-70_207

Bo Hoag 68-69-70_207

Rafa Cabrera Bello 65-72-72_209

Harry Higgs 68-69-72_209

Si Woo Kim 69-68-72_209

Joel Dahmen 69-68-76_213

Did not finish round

Sungjae Im 63-69_132

Brandon Wu 64-67_131

John Huh 61-71_132

Joohyung Kim 67-64_131

Brian Stuard 65-68_133

Anirban Lahiri 66-67_133

Davis Riley 67-66_133

Russell Henley 67-65_132

Ryan Moore 65-66_131

Aaron Wise 65-70_135

Matthew NeSmith 66-69_135

Max McGreevy 68-67_135

Alex Smalley 65-70_135

James Hahn 70-68_138

Kevin Tway 67-69_136

Taylor Moore 69-67_136

Richy Werenski 70-65_135

Brett Drewitt 67-67_134

Andrew Putnam 70-64_134

Martin Laird 69-67_136

K.H. Lee 67-71_138

Scott Brown 70-66_136

Scott Stallings 67-71_138

Ben Griffin 69-69_138

Justin Lower 72-66_138

Luke Donald 70-68_138

Cameron Percy 65-70_135

Russell Knox 70-69_139

Chesson Hadley 69-66_135

Zach Johnson 67-68_135

Robert Streb 69-69_138

Keith Mitchell 68-68_136

J.T. Poston 66-70_136

Kramer Hickok 66-70_136

Billy Horschel 67-69_136

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70_136

Tyrrell Hatton 68-67_135

Blake McShea 69-65_134

Henrik Norlander 69-67_136

David Lipsky 68-69_137

Satoshi Kodaira 68-66_134

Scott Piercy 69-70_139

Stewart Cink 68-70_138

Brian Harman 67-69_136

Charley Hoffman 68-68_136

Peter Malnati 64-72_136

Ben Kohles 65-70_135

Corey Conners 70-69_139

Aaron Rai 70-69_139

Martin Trainer 67-67_134

Doc Redman 68-71_139

Justin Rose 73-66_139

Lucas Glover 70-66_136

Jared Wolfe 68-70_138

Brendon Todd 68-71_139

Patrick Rodgers 69-70_139

Chris Gotterup 70-69_139

Nick Taylor 67-71_138

Michael Gligic 65-73_138

Shane Lowry 71-68_139

Jason Dufner 66-73_139

Callum Tarren 70-69_139

Adam Svensson 70-69_139

Kelly Kraft 66-73_139

Chris Stroud 69-70_139

Joseph Bramlett 70-69_139

Stephan Jaeger 69-70_139

Jonathan Byrd 70-69_139

Mark Hubbard 70-69_139

Rory Sabbatini 68-71_139

Adam Scott 68-70_138

C.T. Pan 68-70_138

David Skinns 70-69_139

Chez Reavie 68-71_139

Leaderboard

SCORE  THRU

Sungjae Im   -12    11

Brandon Wu   -12    11                         

John Huh   -11    11                         

Joohyung Kim   -11    10                         

Kiradech Aphibarnrat   -10    18                         

Brian Stuard   -10    11                         

Anirban Lahiri   -10    11                                                  

Davis Riley   -10    11                                                  

Russell Henley   -10    11

Ryan Moore   -10    10                         

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up