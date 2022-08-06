PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Scores

Sunday At Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Purse: $7.3 Million Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Partial Third Round Suspended due to…

Sunday At Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Purse: $7.3 Million Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Partial Third Round Suspended due to weather

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-65-63_200

Will Zalatoris 71-66-66_203

Taylor Pendrith 71-67-65_203

Yannik Paul 71-66-67_204

Sam Ryder 67-70-69_206

Vaughn Taylor 69-69-68_206

Lee Hodges 66-71-70_207

Bo Hoag 68-69-70_207

Rafa Cabrera Bello 65-72-72_209

Harry Higgs 68-69-72_209

Si Woo Kim 69-68-72_209

Joel Dahmen 69-68-76_213

Did not finish round

Sungjae Im 63-69_132

Brandon Wu 64-67_131

John Huh 61-71_132

Joohyung Kim 67-64_131

Brian Stuard 65-68_133

Anirban Lahiri 66-67_133

Davis Riley 67-66_133

Russell Henley 67-65_132

Ryan Moore 65-66_131

Aaron Wise 65-70_135

Matthew NeSmith 66-69_135

Max McGreevy 68-67_135

Alex Smalley 65-70_135

James Hahn 70-68_138

Kevin Tway 67-69_136

Taylor Moore 69-67_136

Richy Werenski 70-65_135

Brett Drewitt 67-67_134

Andrew Putnam 70-64_134

Martin Laird 69-67_136

K.H. Lee 67-71_138

Scott Brown 70-66_136

Scott Stallings 67-71_138

Ben Griffin 69-69_138

Justin Lower 72-66_138

Luke Donald 70-68_138

Cameron Percy 65-70_135

Russell Knox 70-69_139

Chesson Hadley 69-66_135

Zach Johnson 67-68_135

Robert Streb 69-69_138

Keith Mitchell 68-68_136

J.T. Poston 66-70_136

Kramer Hickok 66-70_136

Billy Horschel 67-69_136

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70_136

Tyrrell Hatton 68-67_135

Blake McShea 69-65_134

Henrik Norlander 69-67_136

David Lipsky 68-69_137

Satoshi Kodaira 68-66_134

Scott Piercy 69-70_139

Stewart Cink 68-70_138

Brian Harman 67-69_136

Charley Hoffman 68-68_136

Peter Malnati 64-72_136

Ben Kohles 65-70_135

Corey Conners 70-69_139

Aaron Rai 70-69_139

Martin Trainer 67-67_134

Doc Redman 68-71_139

Justin Rose 73-66_139

Lucas Glover 70-66_136

Jared Wolfe 68-70_138

Brendon Todd 68-71_139

Patrick Rodgers 69-70_139

Chris Gotterup 70-69_139

Nick Taylor 67-71_138

Michael Gligic 65-73_138

Shane Lowry 71-68_139

Jason Dufner 66-73_139

Callum Tarren 70-69_139

Adam Svensson 70-69_139

Kelly Kraft 66-73_139

Chris Stroud 69-70_139

Joseph Bramlett 70-69_139

Stephan Jaeger 69-70_139

Jonathan Byrd 70-69_139

Mark Hubbard 70-69_139

Rory Sabbatini 68-71_139

Adam Scott 68-70_138

C.T. Pan 68-70_138

David Skinns 70-69_139

Chez Reavie 68-71_139

