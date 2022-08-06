PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Purse: $7.3 Million
|Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
|Partial Third Round
|Suspended due to weather
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-65-63_200 -10
Will Zalatoris 71-66-66_203 -7
Taylor Pendrith 71-67-65_203 -7
Yannik Paul 71-66-67_204 -6
Sam Ryder 67-70-69_206 -4
Vaughn Taylor 69-69-68_206 -4
Lee Hodges 66-71-70_207 -3
Bo Hoag 68-69-70_207 -3
Rafa Cabrera Bello 65-72-72_209 -1
Harry Higgs 68-69-72_209 -1
Si Woo Kim 69-68-72_209 -1
Joel Dahmen 69-68-76_213 +3
|Did not finish round
Sungjae Im 63-69_132 -12
Brandon Wu 64-67_131 -12
John Huh 61-71_132 -11
Joohyung Kim 67-64_131 -11
Brian Stuard 65-68_133 -10
Anirban Lahiri 66-67_133 -10
Davis Riley 67-66_133 -10
Russell Henley 67-65_132 -10
Ryan Moore 65-66_131 -10
Aaron Wise 65-70_135 -9
Matthew NeSmith 66-69_135 -8
Max McGreevy 68-67_135 -8
Alex Smalley 65-70_135 -8
James Hahn 70-68_138 -7
Kevin Tway 67-69_136 -7
Taylor Moore 69-67_136 -7
Richy Werenski 70-65_135 -7
Brett Drewitt 67-67_134 -7
Andrew Putnam 70-64_134 -7
Martin Laird 69-67_136 -6
K.H. Lee 67-71_138 -6
Scott Brown 70-66_136 -6
Scott Stallings 67-71_138 -6
Ben Griffin 69-69_138 -6
Justin Lower 72-66_138 -6
Luke Donald 70-68_138 -6
Cameron Percy 65-70_135 -6
Russell Knox 70-69_139 -6
Chesson Hadley 69-66_135 -6
Zach Johnson 67-68_135 -6
Robert Streb 69-69_138 -5
Keith Mitchell 68-68_136 -5
J.T. Poston 66-70_136 -5
Kramer Hickok 66-70_136 -5
Billy Horschel 67-69_136 -5
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70_136 -5
Tyrrell Hatton 68-67_135 -5
Blake McShea 69-65_134 -5
Henrik Norlander 69-67_136 -4
David Lipsky 68-69_137 -4
Satoshi Kodaira 68-66_134 -4
Scott Piercy 69-70_139 -4
Stewart Cink 68-70_138 -3
Brian Harman 67-69_136 -3
Charley Hoffman 68-68_136 -3
Peter Malnati 64-72_136 -3
Ben Kohles 65-70_135 -3
Corey Conners 70-69_139 -3
Aaron Rai 70-69_139 -3
Martin Trainer 67-67_134 -3
Doc Redman 68-71_139 -3
Justin Rose 73-66_139 -3
Lucas Glover 70-66_136 -2
Jared Wolfe 68-70_138 -2
Brendon Todd 68-71_139 -2
Patrick Rodgers 69-70_139 -2
Chris Gotterup 70-69_139 -2
Nick Taylor 67-71_138 -1
Michael Gligic 65-73_138 -1
Shane Lowry 71-68_139 -1
Jason Dufner 66-73_139 -1
Callum Tarren 70-69_139 -1
Adam Svensson 70-69_139 E
Kelly Kraft 66-73_139 EChris Stroud 69-70_139 E
Joseph Bramlett 70-69_139 E
Stephan Jaeger 69-70_139 E
Jonathan Byrd 70-69_139 +1
Mark Hubbard 70-69_139 +1
Rory Sabbatini 68-71_139 +1
Adam Scott 68-70_138 +2
C.T. Pan 68-70_138 +2
David Skinns 70-69_139 +2
Chez Reavie 68-71_139 +2
