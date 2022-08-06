PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Purse: $7.3 Million Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Partial Third Round Suspended due to…

Sunday At Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Purse: $7.3 Million Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Partial Third Round Suspended due to weather

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-65-63_200 -10

Will Zalatoris 71-66-66_203 -7

Taylor Pendrith 71-67-65_203 -7

Yannik Paul 71-66-67_204 -6

Sam Ryder 67-70-69_206 -4

Vaughn Taylor 69-69-68_206 -4

Lee Hodges 66-71-70_207 -3

Bo Hoag 68-69-70_207 -3

Rafa Cabrera Bello 65-72-72_209 -1

Harry Higgs 68-69-72_209 -1

Si Woo Kim 69-68-72_209 -1

Joel Dahmen 69-68-76_213 +3

Did not finish round

Sungjae Im 63-69_132 -12

Brandon Wu 64-67_131 -12

John Huh 61-71_132 -11

Joohyung Kim 67-64_131 -11

Brian Stuard 65-68_133 -10

Anirban Lahiri 66-67_133 -10

Davis Riley 67-66_133 -10

Russell Henley 67-65_132 -10

Ryan Moore 65-66_131 -10

Aaron Wise 65-70_135 -9

Matthew NeSmith 66-69_135 -8

Max McGreevy 68-67_135 -8

Alex Smalley 65-70_135 -8

James Hahn 70-68_138 -7

Kevin Tway 67-69_136 -7

Taylor Moore 69-67_136 -7

Richy Werenski 70-65_135 -7

Brett Drewitt 67-67_134 -7

Andrew Putnam 70-64_134 -7

Martin Laird 69-67_136 -6

K.H. Lee 67-71_138 -6

Scott Brown 70-66_136 -6

Scott Stallings 67-71_138 -6

Ben Griffin 69-69_138 -6

Justin Lower 72-66_138 -6

Luke Donald 70-68_138 -6

Cameron Percy 65-70_135 -6

Russell Knox 70-69_139 -6

Chesson Hadley 69-66_135 -6

Zach Johnson 67-68_135 -6

Robert Streb 69-69_138 -5

Keith Mitchell 68-68_136 -5

J.T. Poston 66-70_136 -5

Kramer Hickok 66-70_136 -5

Billy Horschel 67-69_136 -5

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70_136 -5

Tyrrell Hatton 68-67_135 -5

Blake McShea 69-65_134 -5

Henrik Norlander 69-67_136 -4

David Lipsky 68-69_137 -4

Satoshi Kodaira 68-66_134 -4

Scott Piercy 69-70_139 -4

Stewart Cink 68-70_138 -3

Brian Harman 67-69_136 -3

Charley Hoffman 68-68_136 -3

Peter Malnati 64-72_136 -3

Ben Kohles 65-70_135 -3

Corey Conners 70-69_139 -3

Aaron Rai 70-69_139 -3

Martin Trainer 67-67_134 -3

Doc Redman 68-71_139 -3

Justin Rose 73-66_139 -3

Lucas Glover 70-66_136 -2

Jared Wolfe 68-70_138 -2

Brendon Todd 68-71_139 -2

Patrick Rodgers 69-70_139 -2

Chris Gotterup 70-69_139 -2

Nick Taylor 67-71_138 -1

Michael Gligic 65-73_138 -1

Shane Lowry 71-68_139 -1

Jason Dufner 66-73_139 -1

Callum Tarren 70-69_139 -1

Adam Svensson 70-69_139 E

Kelly Kraft 66-73_139 EChris Stroud 69-70_139 E

Joseph Bramlett 70-69_139 E

Stephan Jaeger 69-70_139 E

Jonathan Byrd 70-69_139 +1

Mark Hubbard 70-69_139 +1

Rory Sabbatini 68-71_139 +1

Adam Scott 68-70_138 +2

C.T. Pan 68-70_138 +2

David Skinns 70-69_139 +2

Chez Reavie 68-71_139 +2

