PGA Tour Championship Scores

Saturday At East Lake Golf Club Atlanta Purse: $18 Million Yardage: 7,343; Par: 70 Starting FedExCup Strokes in parenthesis Partial Third Round Suspended due to weather

Hideki Matsuyama (-2) 70-66-63_199

Collin Morikawa (-1) 66-69-65_200

J.T. Poston (E) 65-69-66_200

Tony Finau (-4) 72-66-67_205

Cameron Smith (-4) 67-71-68_206

Billy Horschel (-1) 68-70-66_204

Jordan Spieth (-2) 68-68-69_205

Viktor Hovland (-2) 71-68-67_206

Sam Burns (-5) 69-74-67_210

Brian Harman (-1) 68-70-68_206

Adam Scott (E) 68-70-68_206

K.H. Lee (E) 68-72-69_209

Sahith Theegala (E) 71-72-67_210

Scott Stallings (-3) 70-74-69_213

Corey Conners (-1) 74-66-71_211

Did not finish round

Scottie Scheffler (-10)

Xander Schauffele (-6)

Sungjae Im (-4)

Rory McIlroy (-4)

Justin Thomas (-3)

Sepp Straka (-4)

Jon Rahm (-3)

Patrick Cantlay (-8)

Tom Hoge (-1)

Max Homa (-2)

Joaquin Niemann (-2)

Aaron Wise (E)

Matt Fitzpatrick (-3)

Cameron Young (-3)

Leaderboard

SCORE THRU

Scottie Scheffler -19 12

Xander Schauffele -18 12

Sungjae Im -16 14

Rory McIlroy -15 16

Justin Thomas -14 17

Sepp Straka -14 17

Jon Rahm -14 13

Patrick Cantlay -14 13

Hideki Matsuyama -13 18

Tom Hoge -12 16

Max Homa -12 16

Joaquin Niemann -12 14

