Paredes joins Juventus, teaming up again with Di María

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 12:58 PM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus signed Leandro Paredes on loan from Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, with the midfielder returning for a fourth stint in Serie A.

The move also sees Paredes link up again with Argentina and former PSG teammate Ángel Di María, who joined Juventus last month after his contract with the French club expired.

Juventus has the obligation to buy Paredes at the end of the season-long loan deal if certain objectives are achieved and the option to do so if those — unspecified — objectives are not met. In both cases the fee would be 22.6 million euros ($22.7 million).

Paredes previously played for Chievo Verona, Roma and Empoli in Serie A before joining Zenit St. Petersburg in 2017 and PSG two years later.

The 28-year-old helped PSG to three Ligue 1 titles as well as two French Cup triumphs and one French League Cup.

He also won the Copa América with Argentina last year.

