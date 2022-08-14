NHRA Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals Results

|Sunday
|At Heartland Motorsports Park
|Topeka, Kan.
|Final finish order
|Top Fuel
1. Antron Brown; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Mike Salinas; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Josh Hart; 6. Tony Schumacher; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Leah Pruett; 9. Doug Kalitta; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Austin Prock; 12. Brittany Force; 13. Kyle Wurtzel; 14. Doug Foley; 15. Buddy Hull; 16. Terry Totten.
|Funny Car
1. Bob Tasca III; 2. John Force; 3. Robert Hight; 4. Matt Hagan; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Paul Lee; 8. Jim Campbell; 9. Chad Green; 10. Jack Wyatt; 11. Blake Alexander; 12. Cruz Pedregon; 13. Tim Wilkerson; 14. J.R. Todd.
|Pro Stock
1. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Kyle Koretsky; 5. Bo Butner; 6. Dallas Glenn; 7. Aaron Stanfield; 8. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Camrie Caruso; 12. Matt Hartford; 13. Chris McGaha; 14. Mason McGaha; 15. Fernando Cuadra.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Joey Gladstone; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Jerry Savoie; 4. Angie Smith; 5. Matt Smith; 6. LE Tonglet; 7. Angelle Sampey; 8. Karen Stoffer; 9. Marc Ingwersen; 10. Steve Johnson; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. David Barron; 13. Chris Bostick; 14. Jianna Evaristo.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Antron Brown, 3.902 seconds, 309.49 mph def. Steve Torrence, 4.443 seconds, 201.49 mph.
|Funny Car
Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.999, 316.82 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.131, 311.27.
|Pro Stock
Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.680, 206.54 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.701, 204.85.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.876, 195.59 def. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.935, 195.36.
|Top Alcohol Dragster
Julie Nataas, 5.343, 274.61 def. Mike Coughlin, 5.326, 268.76.
|Top Alcohol Funny Car
Shane Westerfield, Chevy Camaro, 5.600, 261.47 def. Sean Bellemeur, Camaro, 5.857, 258.22.
|Competition Eliminator
Doug Engels, Dragster, 7.428, 178.73 def. Bruno Massel, Chevy Cobalt, 7.104, 193.29.
|Super Stock
Tyler Cassil, Chevy Camaro, 9.608, 139.47 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
|Stock Eliminator
Tyler Cassil, Chevy Camaro, 10.080, 131.14 def. Tyler Bohannon, Chevy Corvette, 10.529, 124.22.
|Super Comp
Austin Williams, Dragster, 8.889, 176.63 def. Jessica Bogacki, Dragster, 8.875, 174.73.
|Super Gas
Don Nichols, Chevy Camaro, 10.170, 133.25 def. Bo Butner, Chevy Corvette, Foul – Red Light.
|Super Street
Jordan Pratt, Chevy Camaro, 10.908, 142.01 def. Dell Hall, Pontiac Grand Prix, 10.928, 142.04.
|Top Sportsman
Todd Stallbaumer, Chevy Camaro, 7.212, 193.85 def. Greg Lair, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
|Top Dragster
Anthony Bertozzi, Dragster, 7.284, 174.66 def. Paul Nero, Dragster, 7.352, 183.10.
|Pro Modified
Justin Bond, Chevy Camaro, 5.862, 243.90 def. Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, 8.832, 101.51.
|Round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|First Round
Josh Hart, 3.823, 315.56 def. Austin Prock, 3.895, 258.86; Tony Schumacher, 3.779, 316.23 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.774, 320.81; Antron Brown, 3.816, 310.70 def. Brittany Force, 4.123, 219.40; Mike Salinas, 3.811, 323.89 def. Terry Totten, Broke; Justin Ashley, 3.842, 320.81 def. Buddy Hull, 12.432, 31.96; Steve Torrence, 3.771, 325.69 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 4.489, 179.54; Leah Pruett, 4.161, 264.70 def. Doug Foley, 5.149, 139.75; Shawn Langdon, 3.814, 318.09 def. Clay Millican, 3.819, 314.68;
|Quarterfinals
Ashley, 3.843, 317.57 def. Pruett, 4.810, 225.26; Brown, 3.812, 312.42 def. Hart, 3.940, 279.15; Salinas, 3.802, 324.83 def. Langdon, 4.544, 171.51; Torrence, 3.833, 320.13 def. Schumacher, 3.969, 298.73;
|Semifinals
Brown, 4.757, 174.77 def. Ashley, 5.399, 208.39; Torrence, 4.105, 242.36 def. Salinas, 4.717, 179.52;
|Final
Brown, 3.902, 309.49 def. Torrence, 4.443, 201.49.
|Funny Car
|First Round
Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.973, 322.19 def. Jack Wyatt, Dodge Charger, 4.323, 220.22; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 23.671, 53.29 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, Foul – Red Light; Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.003, 273.05 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.062, 310.13; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.944, 316.52 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.155, 306.26; Paul Lee, Charger, 4.250, 234.04 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 5.309, 143.87; Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.401, 245.49 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 8.729, 97.17; Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 4.416, 200.74 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, DQ – Tech;
|Quarterfinals
Hight, 3.987, 320.05 def. DeJoria, 4.580, 184.45; Tasca III, 3.983, 318.32 was unopposed; Hagan, 3.999, 312.71 def. Lee, 7.341, 86.41; Force, 4.033, 318.77 def. Capps, 4.047, 312.21;
|Semifinals
Force, 4.000, 321.27 def. Hight, 4.052, 309.70; Tasca III, 4.011, 316.30 def. Hagan, 4.406, 223.06;
|Final
Tasca III, 3.999, 316.82 def. Force, 4.131, 311.27.
|Pro Stock
|First Round
Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 6.701, 204.91 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.711, 204.57; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.687, 205.04 def. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.661, 205.13; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.669, 205.04 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.679, 205.07; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.685, 205.57 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.662, 206.76 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 13.718, 62.38 was unopposed; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.662, 206.35 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.659, 207.02 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.753, 203.43;
|Quarterfinals
Anderson, 6.691, 204.63 def. Butner, Foul – Red Light; Enders, 6.673, 206.45 def. Glenn, 6.693, 204.91; Koretsky, 6.706, 205.66 def. Stanfield, 6.703, 206.16; Coughlin Jr., 6.676, 207.15 def. Cuadra Jr., 6.707, 205.07;
|Semifinals
Anderson, 6.693, 204.98 def. Koretsky, 6.719, 205.44; Coughlin Jr., 6.692, 206.70 def. Enders, 6.711, 206.13;
|Final
Coughlin Jr., 6.680, 206.54 def. Anderson, 6.701, 204.85.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|First Round
Angie Smith, 6.908, 197.86 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, Broke – No Show; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.933, 194.21 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.915, 196.87 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.946, 192.99; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.911, 195.45 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.943, 194.66; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.970, 196.02 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, Broke; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.834, 197.48 def. David Barron, 7.512, 154.71; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.908, 196.16 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.081, 192.36;
|Quarterfinals
Gladstone, 6.859, 196.82 was unopposed; A. Smith, 6.945, 197.10 def. Tonglet, 6.939, 194.69; Krawiec, 6.874, 196.36 def. M. Smith, 6.896, 198.52; Savoie, 6.964, 193.32 def. Sampey, 9.020, 85.32;
|Semifinals
Krawiec, 6.913, 195.25 def. Savoie, 6.992, 193.54; Gladstone, 6.872, 196.87 def. A. Smith, 7.080, 195.11;
|Final
Gladstone, 6.876, 195.59 def. Krawiec, 6.935, 195.36.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Brittany Force, 1,122; 2. Mike Salinas, 1,091; 3. Justin Ashley, 989; 4. Steve Torrence, 960; 5. Josh Hart, 736; 6. Leah Pruett, 726; 7. Shawn Langdon, 709; 8. Doug Kalitta, 659; 9. Tony Schumacher, 625; 10. Antron Brown, 613.
|Funny Car
1. Robert Hight, 1,334; 2. Matt Hagan, 1,097; 3. Ron Capps, 1,008; 4. John Force, 1,002; 5. Bob Tasca III, 921; 6. J.R. Todd, 741; 7. Cruz Pedregon, 718; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 712; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 611; 10. Jim Campbell, 488.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders, 1,156; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 1,030; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 798; 4. Greg Anderson, 781; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr., 696; 6. Dallas Glenn, 668; 7. Mason McGaha, 604; 8. Camrie Caruso, 570; 9. Matt Hartford, 553; 10. Bo Butner, 528.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Joey Gladstone, 724; 2. Angelle Sampey, 660; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 628; 4. Steve Johnson, 621; 5. Matt Smith, 615; 6. Angie Smith, 577; 7. Jerry Savoie, 541; 8. Karen Stoffer, 534; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 378; 10. Ryan Oehler, 298.
|Pro Modified
1. Kris Thorne, 494; 2. Rickie Smith, 395; 3. Justin Bond, 295; 4. Steve Jackson, 273; 5. Jose Gonzalez, 249; 6. Lyle Barnett, 238; 7. JR Gray, 223; 8. Mike Thielen, 212; 9. Stan Shelton, 201; 10. Khalid alBalooshi, 194.
