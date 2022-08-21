WAR IN UKRAINE: Daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed | Fight to save premature babies | Global economy under threat | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge
New York City FC snaps 3-match skid with 2-0 win over Fire

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 8:19 PM

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Gabriel Pereira and Santiago Rodríguez scored goals early in each half and New York City FC snapped a three-match losing streak with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Sunday.

Pereira drilled a shot past Chicago goalkeeper Gaga Slonina into the upper right corner of the net from 10 feet outside the box to give NYCFC (13-7-7) a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. It was Pereira’s fifth goal this season.

Santiago Rodríguez notched his third goal of the season, scoring in the first minute of the second half to push the lead to 2-0.

Sean Johnson didn’t face a shot on goal in posting a clean sheet as NYCFC won for the first time since a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami on July 23. The club had gone 0-3-1 before beating Chicago.

Slonina finished with three saves for the Fire (8-12-7).

