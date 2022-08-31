New England Revolution, Chicago Fire draw 0-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gabriel Slonina made five saves for the Chicago Fire in a 0-0 draw with the New…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gabriel Slonina made five saves for the Chicago Fire in a 0-0 draw with the New England Revolution on Wednesday night.

Djordje Petrovic had one save for New England.

The Revolution (8-9-11) outshot the Fire (8-13-7) 12-6, with five shots on goal to one.

The Revolution next play on Sunday against New York City FC at home, and the Fire will visit the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

