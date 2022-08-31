RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages' | UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Yellen warns of failure to agree on Russia oil price cap
New England Revolution, Chicago Fire draw 0-0

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 10:03 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gabriel Slonina made five saves for the Chicago Fire in a 0-0 draw with the New England Revolution on Wednesday night.

Djordje Petrovic had one save for New England.

The Revolution (8-9-11) outshot the Fire (8-13-7) 12-6, with five shots on goal to one.

The Revolution next play on Sunday against New York City FC at home, and the Fire will visit the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

