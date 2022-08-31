New England Revolution, Chicago Fire draw 0-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gabriel Slonina made five saves for the Chicago Fire in a 0-0 draw with the New England Revolution on Wednesday night.
Djordje Petrovic had one save for New England.
The Revolution (8-9-11) outshot the Fire (8-13-7) 12-6, with five shots on goal to one.
The Revolution next play on Sunday against New York City FC at home, and the Fire will visit the Columbus Crew on Saturday.
