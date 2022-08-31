RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war
Home » Sports » Morocco hires Walid Regragui…

Morocco hires Walid Regragui as coach ahead of World Cup

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 4:24 PM

World Cup team Morocco has hired Walid Regragui as its new coach ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

The former Morocco international is taking over from Bosnian coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who was fired barely three months before the World Cup.

The 46-year-old Regragui spent last season in charge of Moroccan first-division club Wydad Casablanca, leading the team to a double of league and CAF Champions League titles.

“I am very honored to be at the helm of my country’s senior football team,” Regragui said Wednesday during the news conference announcing his hiring. “It’s a very big responsibility, and we will fight to make the Moroccan people proud.”

Halilhodzic was fired this month following disagreements with the Moroccan FA about how to best prepare the team for the World Cup.

Morocco is set to play its first match on Nov. 23 against 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia. The team will also play Belgium and Canada in Group F.

