WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Home » Sports » Monaco signs midfielder Camara…

Monaco signs midfielder Camara from Salzburg on 5-year deal

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 8:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Monaco signed midfielder Mohamed Camara from Austrian club Salzburg on a five-year deal on Sunday.

Monaco said the 22-year-old Mali midfielder has a contract until 2027. No financial details were given but French reports estimated Monaco paid 15 million euros ($15.4 million) for Camara, who has scored three goals in 15 appearances for Mali.

Camara won two Austrian league and cup doubles with Salzburg.

He is Monaco’s fifth signing of the season and arguably the most important one. He is seen as a replacement for France international Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined Champions League winner Real Madrid in a high-profile move worth 100 million euros ($103 million).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up