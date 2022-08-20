WAR IN UKRAINE: US buying Ukraine grain for hungry regions | US gives Ukraine military aid, drones | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Russian shelling, Ukrainian airstrike reflect broadening war
Home » Sports » Mitrovic's 90th-minute goal helps…

Mitrovic’s 90th-minute goal helps Fulham beat Brentford 3-2

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 12:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 90th-minute header snatched Fulham a 3-2 win over local rival Brentford in the Premier League at a rocking Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Serbia striker converted Kevin Mbabu’s cross to the far post, just as Fulham looked to have squandered victory after surrendering a 2-0 lead established inside the opening 20 minutes.

Marco Silva’s team sealed its first win of the campaign thanks to Mitrovic’s second goal of the season — but also two disallowed goals from Ivan Toney.

Toney saw two fine finishes ruled out for offside, before finally scoring a goal that counted by tapping home to level the score at 2-2 in the 71st minute.

Bobby Decordova-Reid gave Fulham the lead after just 45 seconds, before midfielder Joao Palhinha doubled that lead with a powerful header at a corner.

Christian Norgaard, who steered in a low finish after being picked out at a corner, and Toney dragged Thomas Frank’s Brentford back into it.

Fulham, though, can now look proudly back on an opening three games comprising creditable draws against Liverpool and Wolves, and now a win snatched in front of watching owner Shahid Khan.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up