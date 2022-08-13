WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Home » Sports » Miguel Angel Jimenez, Billy…

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Billy Andrade share Boeing lead

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 8:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday for a share of the Boeing Classic lead with Billy Andrade.

Jimenez had a bogey-free round to match Andrade at 10-under 134 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

“Moving day like people say, no?” Jimenez said. “We are moving — 8-under par today. It’s a bogey-free round, very solid, consistent.”

The 58-year-old Spanish star has 12 senior victories, winning two of the first three events this season. He won 21 times on the European tour.

Andrade, also 58, birdied the par-5 18th for a 66. He has three victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning four times on the PGA Tour.

“Putter today.” Andrade said. “Putter has been pretty absent pretty much the whole year, so when you start making a few, all of a sudden it gets contagious a little bit. These greens are really hard.”

K.J. Choi, one of five players tied for the first-round lead, shot a 69 to join Gene Sauers (64) and Stephen Ames (68) at 8 under.

Darren Clarke (66) was 7 under with Charles Schwab Cup leader Steven Alker (68), David McKenzie (64) and Joe Durant (63).

Jerry Kelly, the Shaw Charity Classic winner last week in Alberta, was tied for 11th at 5 under after a 69. Alker and Kelly are the only three-time winners this year.

Local favorite Fred Couples (71) and Steve Stricker (72) were 4 under.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up