Mead, Oberdorf, Putellas on UEFA best player award shortlist

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European Championship stars Beth Mead and Lena Oberdorf are competing with Alexia Putellas on the shortlist…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European Championship stars Beth Mead and Lena Oberdorf are competing with Alexia Putellas on the shortlist announced Wednesday for the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award.

Mead was named player of the tournament after the England forward helped the host nation win its first European title last month. She was the tournament’s joint top scorer with six goals.

Oberdorf won the young player award at Euro 2022 and helped Germany reach the final. The 20-year-old midfielder also helped her club Wolfsburg win the German league and reach the Champions League semifinals.

Putellas, the winner of both FIFA and UEFA player awards last season, starred for Barcelona on its run to the Champions League final against Lyon but missed Euro 2022 with Spain when she suffered a serious knee injury.

The three women got the most points on a 22-player list voted for by a jury of coaches whose teams played at Euro 2022 and in the Champions League, plus selected journalists.

England coach Sarina Wiegman heads the shortlist for the coaching award that also includes Germany’s Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Sonia Bompastor of Champions League winner Lyon.

Bompastor brought the European title back to Lyon in her first full season leading the most dominant club team of the past decade.

The winners will be announced Aug. 25 in Istanbul at the draw for the group stage of the men’s Champions League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.