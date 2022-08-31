MATCHDAY: Energized Man United visits Leicester in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday: ENGLAND It wasn’t long ago that Manchester United was the…

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

ENGLAND

It wasn’t long ago that Manchester United was the Premier League’s crisis club. Things have quickly turned around, though, and Erik ten Hag’s team is going for a third straight win when it visits Leicester. United started with back-to-back losses, against Brighton and Brentford, before a morale-boosting victory over fierce rival Liverpool was followed by a hard-fought 1-0 triumph at Southampton over the weekend. Leicester might have replaced United as the league’s most troubled team and is in last place on one point from four games. The match wraps up the fourth round of fixtures and takes place on transfer deadline day, with the window closing around an hour after fulltime. With uncertainty around the futures of United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Leicester’s Youri Tielemans, it will be interesting to see if they play a part in the game at King Power Stadium.

ITALY

Atalanta and Torino are both unbeaten entering their Serie A matchup in Bergamo. When the teams last met in April it was an eight-goal thriller that ended 4-4. After three seasons in the Champions League, Atalanta didn’t qualify for European play this year. Also, Salernitana is coming off an impressive 4-0 rout of Sampdoria ahead of its game at winless Bologna.

