Mario Balotelli joins Swiss club Sion on 2-year deal

SION, Switzerland (AP) — Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli signed for Swiss club Sion on Wednesday, joining his ninth club in five different countries over the past decade.

“Sion has the huge honor of announcing the arrival of Mario Balotelli in its ranks,” the club said, adding the 32-year-old player signed a two-year contract after leaving Adana Demirspor in Turkey.

Balotelli had one of his most productive seasons in Turkey and scored 18 league goals to help his newly promoted club to a mid-table finish.

A nomadic career has taken Balotelli from Inter Milan to Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille, Brescia and Monza before Adana Demirspor, where he was coached by former Milan forward Vincenzo Montella.

Sion under its long-time owner Christian Constantin has made more than 20 coaching hires in the past decade, including former Italy internationals Gennaro Gattuso, Fabio Grosso and Claudio Gentile.

The current coach is another Italian, Paolo Tramezzani, who is in his third spell at the Swiss Super League club.

Sion is sixth in the 10-team league after six rounds and hosts Basel on Saturday.

