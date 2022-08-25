RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Home » Sports » Mannarino, Djere reach Winston-Salem semifinals

Mannarino, Djere reach Winston-Salem semifinals

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 11:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — France’s Adrian Mannarino beat fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy of the United States 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Thursday to reach the Winston-Salem Open semifinals.

The unseeded Mannarino beat his third straight seeded opponent to set up a match against second-seeded Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

“It was a good match,” Mannarino said. “Maxime is a good friend and a good player. He already beat me earlier this year and I knew it was going to be a tough match.”

Mannarino previously defeated No. 9 seed Emil Ruusuvuori and No. 8 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Van de Zandschulp won two tiebreakers and had 15 aces, beating 10th-seeded Benjamin Bonzi of France 7-6 (6), 7-6 (1). Van de Zandschulp will move into the top 20 in the world rankings for the first time if he can win the tournament.

Serbia’s Laslo Djere also advanced to the semifinals, beating Richard Gasquet of France 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Djere will face the winner of the late match between No. 13 seed Jack Draper of Britain and Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

NRO, NGA expanding commercial industry partnerships with new awards in the works

Education Dept. sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

Commodity Futures Trading Commission's first CDO shares limitations, possibilities of AI

DHS eyes plan to use self-assessments to evaluate contractor cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up