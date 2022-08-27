Mannarino, Djere advance to Winston-Salem Open final

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Mannarino became the fifth Frenchman to reach the Winston Salem Open final. On Saturday, he…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Mannarino became the fifth Frenchman to reach the Winston Salem Open final. On Saturday, he hopes to become the first to win the tournament.

Mannarino dominated second-seeded Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-0, 6-4 on Friday. and will meet unseeded Laslo Djere of Serbia in the final. Djere beat Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Mannarino has lost his serve once in the last four matches after losing it twice in his opening round when he saved four match points.

He defeated four straight seeded players to reach the final.

“I think that was a really consistent match,” Mannarino said. “I was serving well and I was not making mistakes. I was making him work a lot for each game. … From the beginning until the end I didn’t drop my concentration.”

Djere, who was also unseeded, had 10 aces to Huesler’s four, helping him overcome three double faults.

