Man United loses 2-1 to Brighton in Ten Hag’s 1st EPL game

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — New manager, same old problems for Manchester United.

United slumped to a 2-1 loss against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday in Erik ten Hag’s first Premier League game in charge, dispelling any notion that the Dutch coach could provide an instant fix to the many issues that plagued the team last season.

United looked vulnerable in defense — with Pascal Gross scoring twice in the first half to put Brighton in control — and toothless in attack until Cristiano Ronaldo came on early in the second half.

And the questions about Ronaldo’s future at the club remain.

Ten Hag decided to leave Ronaldo out of his starting lineup after the Portugal star only played 45 minutes in preseason amid reports he wants to leave for a Champions League club.

But it’s clear why Ten Hag wants to keep the 37-year-old forward as United looked much more dangerous with him on the field, although the hosts needed a goalkeeping error to pull a goal back.

Robert Sanchez failed to punch away a corner and then got in the way of Alexis Mac Allister, who tried to clear the ball only to send it into his own net in the 68th.

United continued to push forward but never came close to an equalizer as Brighton held on for a first win at Old Trafford in the club’s history.

While United improved in the second half, the first 45 minutes showed just how big a task Ten Hag is facing to turn around a club that finished sixth in the Premier League last season.

While the hosts dominated possession, the only good chance they created came in the sixth minute when a cross was deflected into the path of Bruno Fernandes, who sent his shot well high of the bar.

Brighton took the lead in the 30th when Danny Welbeck made a run into the area to collect a pass from Leandro Trossard near the byline and then squared the ball across goal for Gross to tap into an empty net.

The second goal came after a quick counterattack, with Gross on hand to tap in the rebound after Solly March cut inside and saw his shot parried by David de Gea.

Ronaldo instantly gave United a jolt when he came on in the 52nd and set up Marcus Rashford for a one-on-one against Sanchez in the 60th but the goalkeeper blocked the forward’s shot. The offside flag was up against Ronaldo, but replays hinted he had stayed onside.

That was the closest Ronaldo came to making an impact, though, as the Ten Hag era got off to a losing start.

United’s players were booed off at halftime and at the final whistle, with Ten Hag looking grim-faced as he walked off the field.

