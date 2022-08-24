RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
Man United defender Eric Bailly joins Marseille on loan

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 3:32 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

United said the deal “includes the possibility of a permanent transfer at the end of the season.”

Bailly has made 113 appearances for United since moving from Villarreal in the summer of 2016 but has fallen down the pecking order after the arrival of Lisandro Martinez this offseason to join center-backs Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

Bailly helped the club win the League Cup and Europa League in his first season but has also been hampered by injuries throughout his time at Old Trafford.

