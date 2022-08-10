WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base | Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections | Russia extends opposition activist's detention
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 12:01 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .329; Bogaerts, Boston, .310; Devers, Boston, .310; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .309; Benintendi, New York, .307; Kirk, Toronto, .305; Judge, New York, .303; France, Seattle, .302; Giménez, Cleveland, .302; T.Anderson, Chicago, .301.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 93; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Alvarez, Houston, 69; Devers, Boston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 64; Rizzo, New York, 64; Altuve, Houston, 63; Bichette, Toronto, 62; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Semien, Texas, 62.

RBI_Judge, New York, 98; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 87; Alvarez, Houston, 73; A.García, Texas, 71; Tucker, Houston, 68; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Rizzo, New York, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 64; Stanton, New York, 61.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 123; Rosario, Cleveland, 123; Bogaerts, Boston, 122; Judge, New York, 122; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 121; Arraez, Minnesota, 120; Bichette, Toronto, 119; Benintendi, New York, 117; Devers, Boston, 117; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 114.

DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; J.Martinez, Boston, 34; Gurriel, Houston, 31; Devers, Boston, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 29; J.Abreu, Chicago, 27; Bichette, Toronto, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 26; Mullins, Baltimore, 26; S.Murphy, Oakland, 26; Verdugo, Boston, 26.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 6; Mateo, Baltimore, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Isbel, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 10 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 44; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Texas, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 26; Mullins, Baltimore, 24; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 21; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 21; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 21; Semien, Texas, 19; Merrifield, Toronto, 16; Tucker, Houston, 16; A.García, Texas, 15; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 15.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-2; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.73; Cease, Chicago, 1.98; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.24; Manoah, Toronto, 2.56; Cortes, New York, 2.57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.68; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.85; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.87; Gausman, Toronto, 2.91; Irvin, Oakland, 2.92.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 170; Cease, Chicago, 166; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 161; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 157; Ray, Seattle, 149; Gausman, Toronto, 137; Bieber, Cleveland, 134; Javier, Houston, 132; Verlander, Houston, 127; Manoah, Toronto, 124.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

