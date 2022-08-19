Madrid transfers young forward Reinier on loan to Girona

MADRID (AP) — Young attacking midfielder Reinier will play for Girona this season on a loan from Real Madrid. The…

MADRID (AP) — Young attacking midfielder Reinier will play for Girona this season on a loan from Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old Brazilian arrived in Madrid at the beginning of 2020 but had played the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

He signed with Madrid from Brazilian club Flamengo for a reported fee of 30 million euros ($30.1 million). His contract with Madrid ends in 2026.

Reinier arrived not long after Madrid signed two other Brazilian youngsters for 45 million euros ($45.2 million) each — Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, who today are regular starters at the Spanish powerhouse.

Reinier was a member of Brazil’s Olympic squad that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games last year.

Girona, back in the first division of the Spanish league this season, opened with a 1-0 loss at Valencia. It hosts Getafe on Monday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.