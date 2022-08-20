WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Home » Sports » Lassiter scores decisive goal,…

Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 10:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday.

Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal.

Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota.

Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne.

Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he faced for Toronto.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Miami visiting the New York Red Bulls while Toronto visits Charlotte FC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

New pilot program will give Army Guard members childcare on drill days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up