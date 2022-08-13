WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Lappalainen’s goal sends Montreal past Dynamo 3-2

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 11:57 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Lassi Lappalainen scored the only goal of the second half and CF Montreal held off the Houston Dynamo 3-2 on Saturday.

Lappalainen found the net in the 69th minute — with an assist from Joaquín Torres — for his second goal this season for Montreal (13-8-4).

Sebastián Ferreira gave Houston (7-14-4) a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute with his eighth goal of the season, but Romell Quioto scored on a penalty kick for Montreal three minutes later to tie the match.

Alistair Johnston scored in the 28th minute to give Montreal a 2-1 lead, but Daniel Steres answered for the Dynamo in the 36th to send the game to halftime tied at 2-2.

James Pantemis saved two shots for Montreal. Steve Clark had four saves for Houston, which has lost four straight.

