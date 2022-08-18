WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Home » Sports » Kurt Busch to miss…

Kurt Busch to miss final 2 races of NASCAR’s regular season

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 7:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will miss the final two races of NASCAR’s Cup regular season, the driver of the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing announced Thursday on social media.

“As much as I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right,” Busch said on Twitter. ”This decision was not an easy one, but the right one.”

The former Cup champion was injured in a crash during the final round of qualifying at Pocono in late July and has missed four races suffering from concussion-like symptoms. Ty Gibbs has been filling in for Busch and will continue to do so at Watkins Glen on Sunday and in the regular-season finale at Daytona the following week.

Busch said he hoped to be cleared to compete when the playoffs begin in September at Darlington.

“I need to be racing at 100%. I owe that to everyone at 23XI, all of our partners, my fellow competitors, and the fans,” Busch said. “It’s my goal to be back … to start the playoffs.”

Busch is one of 15 drivers with a victory this season, winning at Kansas Speedway in May. NASCAR has granted him a medical waiver that will allow him to qualify for the playoffs despite missing so many races.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Deputy US CTO Lynne Parker, leading federal AI expert, leaving government

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

USDA’s new answer to cutting food waste by 50%: Jelly ice

GSA announces small increase to per diem lodging rates for 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up