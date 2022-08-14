WAR IN UKRAINE: Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon | Russia struggles to replenish troops | Nuclear plant sparks global concern | Rebuilding starts with neighbors' help
Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 8:17 PM

Sunday
At The Club at Indian Creek
Omaha, Neb.
Purse: $850,000
Yardage: 7,721; Par: 71
Final Round

Robby Shelton (600), $153,000 66-70-66-65_267  -17

Ben Taylor (330), $76,500 67-71-62-68_268  -16

Kevin Dougherty (180), $44,625 70-66-67-66_269  -15

Taylor Montgomery (180), $44,625 66-68-66-69_269  -15

Michael Kim (102), $27,455 68-67-71-64_270  -14

Mac Meissner (102), $27,455 69-70-66-65_270  -14

Will Gordon (102), $27,455 70-66-66-68_270  -14

Carl Yuan (102), $27,455 67-73-62-68_270  -14

Justin Suh (102), $27,455 69-68-65-68_270  -14

Ryan Hall (80), $20,889 72-68-64-67_271  -13

Philip Knowles (80), $20,889 65-71-64-71_271  -13

T.J. Vogel (66), $16,894 68-68-69-68_273  -11

Austin Eckroat (66), $16,894 71-67-67-68_273  -11

Cody Gribble (66), $16,894 68-68-67-70_273  -11

MJ Daffue (66), $16,894 67-68-66-72_273  -11

Joey Garber (57), $13,600 70-70-66-68_274  -10

Xinjun Zhang (57), $13,600 69-70-67-68_274  -10

Andrew Yun (57), $13,600 66-68-70-70_274  -10

Sam Stevens (46), $9,385 71-69-73-62_275   -9

Carson Young (46), $9,385 68-71-71-65_275   -9

Roberto Díaz (46), $9,385 70-68-71-66_275   -9

Shad Tuten (46), $9,385 70-71-66-68_275   -9

Andrew Kozan (46), $9,385 67-69-70-69_275   -9

Zack Fischer (46), $9,385 73-67-66-69_275   -9

Conner Godsey (46), $9,385 69-66-70-70_275   -9

Cole Hammer (46), $9,385 67-72-66-70_275   -9

Brad Hopfinger (34), $6,439 71-69-67-69_276   -8

Erik Compton (34), $6,439 67-72-68-69_276   -8

Nelson Ledesma (34), $6,439 67-67-71-71_276   -8

Akshay Bhatia (34), $6,439 68-69-68-71_276   -8

Zecheng Dou (28), $5,653 72-69-68-68_277   -7

Vincent Norrman (28), $5,653 71-68-68-70_277   -7

Zac Blair (28), $5,653 67-68-70-72_277   -7

Tag Ridings (23), $4,973 70-70-70-68_278   -6

Norman Xiong (23), $4,973 69-71-69-69_278   -6

Brandon Harkins (23), $4,973 70-70-68-70_278   -6

Alex Weiss (23), $4,973 73-68-67-70_278   -6

Trevor Cone (23), $4,973 70-70-67-71_278   -6

Kevin Roy (15), $4,165 69-69-73-68_279   -5

MJ Maguire (15), $4,165 71-70-71-67_279   -5

Corey Shaun (15), $4,165 68-69-72-70_279   -5

Theo Humphrey (15), $4,165 69-68-71-71_279   -5

Michael Johnson (15), $4,165 72-65-71-71_279   -5

Max Greyserman (15), $4,165 70-71-67-71_279   -5

Martin Contini (15), $4,165 69-72-65-73_279   -5

Luis Gagne (15), $4,165 70-68-67-74_279   -5

John VanDerLaan (10), $3,704 71-70-70-69_280   -4

Tain Lee (10), $3,704 68-70-73-69_280   -4

Nick Voke (10), $3,704 70-69-71-70_280   -4

Quade Cummins (10), $3,704 68-71-71-70_280   -4

Spencer Ralston (10), $3,704 74-67-69-70_280   -4

John Augenstein (10), $3,704 69-72-69-70_280   -4

Harry Hall (10), $3,704 71-69-70-70_280   -4

Grant Hirschman (7), $3,587 72-66-72-71_281   -3

Chase Parker (7), $3,562 70-68-75-69_282   -2

Harrison Endycott (7), $3,562 69-71-69-73_282   -2

Mark Anderson (6), $3,502 67-73-72-71_283   -1

Scott Gutschewski (6), $3,502 70-70-71-72_283   -1

David Kocher (6), $3,502 69-70-71-73_283   -1

Blayne Barber (6), $3,502 69-71-68-75_283   -1

Erik Barnes (6), $3,502 73-68-67-75_283   -1

John Pak (5), $3,451 74-67-73-70_284    E

Tripp Kinney (5), $3,434 70-71-65-79_285   +1

Eric Cole (5), $3,417 72-69-73-73_287   +3

Alexandre Rocha (5), $3,400 72-69-77-72_290   +6

