Korn Ferry Tour Albertson’s Boise Open Par Scores

Sunday At Hillcrest Country Club Boise, Idaho Purse: $1 million Yardage: 6,880; Par: 71 Final Round x-won on the first playoff hole

x-Will Gordon (1000), $180,000 67-66-67-63_263 -21

MJ Daffue (490), $75,000 69-66-63-65_263 -21

Philip Knowles (490), $75,000 61-64-68-70_263 -21

Erik Barnes (200), $34,417 73-63-65-63_264 -20

Dean Burmester (200), $34,417 66-69-65-64_264 -20

Thomas Detry (200), $34,417 67-66-65-66_264 -20

Austin Cook (200), $34,417 70-62-65-67_264 -20

Scott Harrington (200), $34,417 68-67-62-67_264 -20

Taylor Montgomery (200), $34,417 67-65-63-69_264 -20

Doc Redman (150), $25,500 64-67-69-65_265 -19

Brice Garnett (126), $21,288 67-67-66-66_266 -18

Nicholas Lindheim (126), $21,288 66-68-66-66_266 -18

Seonghyeon Kim (126), $21,288 66-70-64-66_266 -18

Satoshi Kodaira (126), $21,288 64-65-69-68_266 -18

Nick Hardy (106), $17,000 64-69-68-66_267 -17

Davis Thompson (106), $17,000 67-67-64-69_267 -17

Ben Martin (106), $17,000 69-66-62-70_267 -17

Anders Albertson (84), $11,850 70-67-66-65_268 -16

Harrison Endycott (84), $11,850 68-64-69-67_268 -16

Byeong Hun An (84), $11,850 67-68-66-67_268 -16

Joseph Bramlett (84), $11,850 65-65-70-68_268 -16

Brandon Matthews (84), $11,850 65-69-66-68_268 -16

Grayson Murray (84), $11,850 71-63-66-68_268 -16

Carson Young (84), $11,850 64-67-67-70_268 -16

Chris Gotterup (84), $11,850 67-66-65-70_268 -16

Justin Lower (61), $7,613 67-70-66-66_269 -15

Min Woo Lee (61), $7,613 63-69-70-67_269 -15

Vincent Norrman (61), $7,613 68-69-65-67_269 -15

Brian Stuard (61), $7,613 68-69-64-68_269 -15

Michael Kim (61), $7,613 65-67-68-69_269 -15

Jason Scrivener (61), $7,613 70-66-64-69_269 -15

Pierceson Coody (45), $6,250 69-66-70-65_270 -14

Roger Sloan (45), $6,250 66-66-71-67_270 -14

Brent Grant (45), $6,250 65-64-73-68_270 -14

Matt McCarty (45), $6,250 68-64-69-69_270 -14

Brandon Crick (45), $6,250 68-68-64-70_270 -14

John VanDerLaan (27), $4,896 69-67-70-65_271 -13

Dylan Wu (27), $4,896 67-67-70-67_271 -13

Aaron Baddeley (27), $4,896 65-68-71-67_271 -13

David Skinns (27), $4,896 67-67-70-67_271 -13

José de Jesús Rodríguez (27), $4,896 66-68-70-67_271 -13

Andrew Yun (27), $4,896 67-68-68-68_271 -13

Patrick Fishburn (27), $4,896 67-68-68-68_271 -13

Jeremy Paul (27), $4,896 67-69-67-68_271 -13

Henrik Norlander (27), $4,896 68-69-66-68_271 -13

Jim Knous (27), $4,896 66-68-68-69_271 -13

Fabián Gómez (27), $4,896 67-68-67-69_271 -13

Justin Suh (27), $4,896 69-67-65-70_271 -13

Matti Schmid (27), $4,896 69-68-64-70_271 -13

Ben Taylor (15), $4,262 67-69-69-67_272 -12

Rob Oppenheim (15), $4,262 67-69-68-68_272 -12

Dawie van der Walt (15), $4,262 68-69-67-68_272 -12

Austin Eckroat (15), $4,262 68-68-67-69_272 -12

John Augenstein (15), $4,262 66-69-65-72_272 -12

Norman Xiong (15), $4,262 68-64-66-74_272 -12

Tano Goya (11), $4,150 68-69-68-68_273 -11

Patrick Flavin (11), $4,150 68-69-67-69_273 -11

Eric Cole (11), $4,150 65-69-68-71_273 -11

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (11), $4,150 66-68-66-73_273 -11

Tyson Alexander (10), $4,090 69-68-69-68_274 -10

Nicolas Echavarria (10), $4,090 67-70-65-72_274 -10

Jared Wolfe (9), $4,040 68-69-69-69_275 -9

Tain Lee (9), $4,040 69-64-71-71_275 -9

Kevin Roy (9), $4,040 68-68-68-71_275 -9

Michael Gligic (8), $3,990 68-69-68-71_276 -8

Paul Haley II (8), $3,990 66-68-66-76_276 -8

Camilo Villegas (7), $3,960 70-67-70-70_277 -7

Chris Stroud (7), $3,930 69-68-74-69_280 -4

William McGirt (7), $3,930 66-68-72-74_280 -4

Chris Baker (6), $3,900 70-67-73-71_281 -3

Kyle Stanley (6), $3,880 69-68-75-71_283 -1

Jeff Overton (6), $3,860 70-67-75-73_285 +1

