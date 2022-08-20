Korn Ferry Tour Albertson’s Boise Open Par Scores

Saturday At Hillcrest Country Club Boise, Idaho Purse: $1 million Yardage: 6,880; Par: 71 Third Round Philip Knowles 61-64-68_193 -20 Taylor…

Saturday At Hillcrest Country Club Boise, Idaho Purse: $1 million Yardage: 6,880; Par: 71 Third Round

Philip Knowles 61-64-68_193 -20

Taylor Montgomery 67-65-63_195 -18

Ben Martin 69-66-62_197 -16

Scott Harrington 68-67-62_197 -16

Austin Cook 70-62-65_197 -16

MJ Daffue 69-66-63_198 -15

Davis Thompson 67-67-64_198 -15

Chris Gotterup 67-66-65_198 -15

Thomas Detry 67-66-65_198 -15

Norman Xiong 68-64-66_198 -15

Carson Young 64-67-67_198 -15

Satoshi Kodaira 64-65-69_198 -15

Brandon Crick 68-68-64_200 -13

Jason Scrivener 70-66-64_200 -13

Seonghyeon Kim 66-70-64_200 -13

John Augenstein 66-69-65_200 -13

Dean Burmester 66-69-65_200 -13

Nicholas Lindheim 66-68-66_200 -13

Grayson Murray 71-63-66_200 -13

Paul Haley II 66-68-66_200 -13

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-68-66_200 -13

Brandon Matthews 65-69-66_200 -13

Brice Garnett 67-67-66_200 -13

Will Gordon 67-66-67_200 -13

Michael Kim 65-67-68_200 -13

Doc Redman 64-67-69_200 -13

Joseph Bramlett 65-65-70_200 -13

Brian Stuard 68-69-64_201 -12

Matti Schmid 69-68-64_201 -12

Erik Barnes 73-63-65_201 -12

Justin Suh 69-67-65_201 -12

Byeong Hun An 67-68-66_201 -12

Nick Hardy 64-69-68_201 -12

Harrison Endycott 68-64-69_201 -12

Matt McCarty 68-64-69_201 -12

Nicolas Echavarria 67-70-65_202 -11

Vincent Norrman 68-69-65_202 -11

Fabián Gómez 67-68-67_202 -11

Eric Cole 65-69-68_202 -11

Jim Knous 66-68-68_202 -11

Min Woo Lee 63-69-70_202 -11

Brent Grant 65-64-73_202 -11

Henrik Norlander 68-69-66_203 -10

Justin Lower 67-70-66_203 -10

Anders Albertson 70-67-66_203 -10

Austin Eckroat 68-68-67_203 -10

Patrick Fishburn 67-68-68_203 -10

Jeremy Paul 67-69-67_203 -10

Andrew Yun 67-68-68_203 -10

Roger Sloan 66-66-71_203 -10

Patrick Flavin 68-69-67_204 -9

Dawie van der Walt 68-69-67_204 -9

Rob Oppenheim 67-69-68_204 -9

Kevin Roy 68-68-68_204 -9

David Skinns 67-67-70_204 -9

Jose de Jesus Rodiíguez 66-68-70_204 -9

Dylan Wu 67-67-70_204 -9

Aaron Baddeley 65-68-71_204 -9

Tain Lee 69-64-71_204 -9

Tano Goya 68-69-68_205 -8

Michael Gligic 68-69-68_205 -8

Ben Taylor 67-69-69_205 -8

Pierceson Coody 69-66-70_205 -8

Jared Wolfe 68-69-69_206 -7

Tyson Alexander 69-68-69_206 -7

John VanDerLaan 69-67-70_206 -7

William McGirt 66-68-72_206 -7

Camilo Villegas 70-67-70_207 -6

Chris Baker 70-67-73_210 -3

Chris Stroud 69-68-74_211 -2

Kyle Stanley 69-68-75_212 -1

Jeff Overton 70-67-75_212 -1

