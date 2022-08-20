WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Korn Ferry Tour Albertson’s Boise Open Par Scores

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 8:34 PM

Saturday
At Hillcrest Country Club
Boise, Idaho
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 6,880; Par: 71
Third Round

Philip Knowles 61-64-68_193  -20

Taylor Montgomery 67-65-63_195  -18

Ben Martin 69-66-62_197  -16

Scott Harrington 68-67-62_197  -16

Austin Cook 70-62-65_197  -16

MJ Daffue 69-66-63_198  -15

Davis Thompson 67-67-64_198  -15

Chris Gotterup 67-66-65_198  -15

Thomas Detry 67-66-65_198  -15

Norman Xiong 68-64-66_198  -15

Carson Young 64-67-67_198  -15

Satoshi Kodaira 64-65-69_198  -15

Brandon Crick 68-68-64_200  -13

Jason Scrivener 70-66-64_200  -13

Seonghyeon Kim 66-70-64_200  -13

John Augenstein 66-69-65_200  -13

Dean Burmester 66-69-65_200  -13

Nicholas Lindheim 66-68-66_200  -13

Grayson Murray 71-63-66_200  -13

Paul Haley II 66-68-66_200  -13

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-68-66_200  -13

Brandon Matthews 65-69-66_200  -13

Brice Garnett 67-67-66_200  -13

Will Gordon 67-66-67_200  -13

Michael Kim 65-67-68_200  -13

Doc Redman 64-67-69_200  -13

Joseph Bramlett 65-65-70_200  -13

Brian Stuard 68-69-64_201  -12

Matti Schmid 69-68-64_201  -12

Erik Barnes 73-63-65_201  -12

Justin Suh 69-67-65_201  -12

Byeong Hun An 67-68-66_201  -12

Nick Hardy 64-69-68_201  -12

Harrison Endycott 68-64-69_201  -12

Matt McCarty 68-64-69_201  -12

Nicolas Echavarria 67-70-65_202  -11

Vincent Norrman 68-69-65_202  -11

Fabián Gómez 67-68-67_202  -11

Eric Cole 65-69-68_202  -11

Jim Knous 66-68-68_202  -11

Min Woo Lee 63-69-70_202  -11

Brent Grant 65-64-73_202  -11

Henrik Norlander 68-69-66_203  -10

Justin Lower 67-70-66_203  -10

Anders Albertson 70-67-66_203  -10

Austin Eckroat 68-68-67_203  -10

Patrick Fishburn 67-68-68_203  -10

Jeremy Paul 67-69-67_203  -10

Andrew Yun 67-68-68_203  -10

Roger Sloan 66-66-71_203  -10

Patrick Flavin 68-69-67_204   -9

Dawie van der Walt 68-69-67_204   -9

Rob Oppenheim 67-69-68_204   -9

Kevin Roy 68-68-68_204   -9

David Skinns 67-67-70_204   -9

Jose de Jesus Rodiíguez 66-68-70_204   -9

Dylan Wu 67-67-70_204   -9

Aaron Baddeley 65-68-71_204   -9

Tain Lee 69-64-71_204   -9

Tano Goya 68-69-68_205   -8

Michael Gligic 68-69-68_205   -8

Ben Taylor 67-69-69_205   -8

Pierceson Coody 69-66-70_205   -8

Jared Wolfe 68-69-69_206   -7

Tyson Alexander 69-68-69_206   -7

John VanDerLaan 69-67-70_206   -7

William McGirt 66-68-72_206   -7

Camilo Villegas 70-67-70_207   -6

Chris Baker 70-67-73_210   -3

Chris Stroud 69-68-74_211   -2

Kyle Stanley 69-68-75_212   -1

Jeff Overton 70-67-75_212   -1

