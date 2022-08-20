Korn Ferry Tour Albertson’s Boise Open Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Hillcrest Country Club
|Boise, Idaho
|Purse: $1 million
|Yardage: 6,880; Par: 71
|Third Round
Philip Knowles 61-64-68_193 -20
Taylor Montgomery 67-65-63_195 -18
Ben Martin 69-66-62_197 -16
Scott Harrington 68-67-62_197 -16
Austin Cook 70-62-65_197 -16
MJ Daffue 69-66-63_198 -15
Davis Thompson 67-67-64_198 -15
Chris Gotterup 67-66-65_198 -15
Thomas Detry 67-66-65_198 -15
Norman Xiong 68-64-66_198 -15
Carson Young 64-67-67_198 -15
Satoshi Kodaira 64-65-69_198 -15
Brandon Crick 68-68-64_200 -13
Jason Scrivener 70-66-64_200 -13
Seonghyeon Kim 66-70-64_200 -13
John Augenstein 66-69-65_200 -13
Dean Burmester 66-69-65_200 -13
Nicholas Lindheim 66-68-66_200 -13
Grayson Murray 71-63-66_200 -13
Paul Haley II 66-68-66_200 -13
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-68-66_200 -13
Brandon Matthews 65-69-66_200 -13
Brice Garnett 67-67-66_200 -13
Will Gordon 67-66-67_200 -13
Michael Kim 65-67-68_200 -13
Doc Redman 64-67-69_200 -13
Joseph Bramlett 65-65-70_200 -13
Brian Stuard 68-69-64_201 -12
Matti Schmid 69-68-64_201 -12
Erik Barnes 73-63-65_201 -12
Justin Suh 69-67-65_201 -12
Byeong Hun An 67-68-66_201 -12
Nick Hardy 64-69-68_201 -12
Harrison Endycott 68-64-69_201 -12
Matt McCarty 68-64-69_201 -12
Nicolas Echavarria 67-70-65_202 -11
Vincent Norrman 68-69-65_202 -11
Fabián Gómez 67-68-67_202 -11
Eric Cole 65-69-68_202 -11
Jim Knous 66-68-68_202 -11
Min Woo Lee 63-69-70_202 -11
Brent Grant 65-64-73_202 -11
Henrik Norlander 68-69-66_203 -10
Justin Lower 67-70-66_203 -10
Anders Albertson 70-67-66_203 -10
Austin Eckroat 68-68-67_203 -10
Patrick Fishburn 67-68-68_203 -10
Jeremy Paul 67-69-67_203 -10
Andrew Yun 67-68-68_203 -10
Roger Sloan 66-66-71_203 -10
Patrick Flavin 68-69-67_204 -9
Dawie van der Walt 68-69-67_204 -9
Rob Oppenheim 67-69-68_204 -9
Kevin Roy 68-68-68_204 -9
David Skinns 67-67-70_204 -9
Jose de Jesus Rodiíguez 66-68-70_204 -9
Dylan Wu 67-67-70_204 -9
Aaron Baddeley 65-68-71_204 -9
Tain Lee 69-64-71_204 -9
Tano Goya 68-69-68_205 -8
Michael Gligic 68-69-68_205 -8
Ben Taylor 67-69-69_205 -8
Pierceson Coody 69-66-70_205 -8
Jared Wolfe 68-69-69_206 -7
Tyson Alexander 69-68-69_206 -7
John VanDerLaan 69-67-70_206 -7
William McGirt 66-68-72_206 -7
Camilo Villegas 70-67-70_207 -6
Chris Baker 70-67-73_210 -3
Chris Stroud 69-68-74_211 -2
Kyle Stanley 69-68-75_212 -1
Jeff Overton 70-67-75_212 -1
