Julio helps Real Salt Lake earn 1-1 draw with Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Anderson Julio scored in the 69th minute to help Real Salt Lake earn a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday.

Dallas (11-8-10) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute on Alan Velasco’s fifth goal of the season — unassisted.

Aaron Herrera and Jasper Löffelsend notched assists on Julio’s second score of the campaign.

Zac MacMath finished with two saves for Real Salt Lake (10-8-9). Maarten Paes had five saves for Dallas.

Dallas beat RSL 1-0 on July 23 to end a five-match skid in the matchup.

