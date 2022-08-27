RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Concern about potential for nuclear plant leak | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
Home » Sports » Julio helps Real Salt…

Julio helps Real Salt Lake earn 1-1 draw with Dallas

The Associated Press

August 27, 2022, 11:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Anderson Julio scored in the 69th minute to help Real Salt Lake earn a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday.

Dallas (11-8-10) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute on Alan Velasco’s fifth goal of the season — unassisted.

Aaron Herrera and Jasper Löffelsend notched assists on Julio’s second score of the campaign.

Zac MacMath finished with two saves for Real Salt Lake (10-8-9). Maarten Paes had five saves for Dallas.

Dallas beat RSL 1-0 on July 23 to end a five-match skid in the matchup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

DoD to release, start implementing new zero trust strategy by Oct. 1

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up