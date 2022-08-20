WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Home » Sports » Joveljic helps LA Galaxy…

Joveljic helps LA Galaxy draw Seattle Sounders 3-3

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 12:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time on a penalty kick and the LA Galaxy tied the Seattle Sounders 3-3 on Friday night.

Chicharito and Victor Vazquez both scored once for the Galaxy (10-11-4).

The Sounders (10-13-3) got one goal each from Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz and Kelyn Rowe.

The Galaxy visit the New England Revolution on Sunday. The Sounders visit the Portland Timbers on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

New pilot program will give Army Guard members childcare on drill days

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up