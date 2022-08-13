WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Japan’s Baba, Canada’s Chun reach US Women Amateur final

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 6:22 PM

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba of Japan routed American Bailey Shoemaker 7 and 6 on Saturday at Chambers Bay to reach the U.S. Women’s Amateur final.

The 17-year-old Baba will face 21-year-old Canadian Monet Chun, a rising junior at Michigan, in the 36-hole final Sunday.

Chun, competing in her first USGA championship, beat UCLA player Annabel Wilson of Ireland 2 and 1.

Baba is trying to become the second Japanese winner in tournament history, following Michiko Hattori in 1985 at Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. Cathy Sherk is the lone Canadian champion, taking the 1978 title at Sunnybrook in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Baba was one of four amateurs to make the cut in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles, tying for 49th. She shared medalist honors and reached the round of 32 in the U.S. Girls’ Junior at The Club at Olde Stone.

Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Ten championship in April while earning medalist honors.

The 17-year-old Shoemaker is from Dade City, Florida. She has verbally committed to attend Southern California in the fall of 2023.

