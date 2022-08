Jake Maher scores twice, Nashville beats Whitecaps 3-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Defender Jake Maher scored twice and Nashville who won consecutive games for the first time…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Defender Jake Maher scored twice and Nashville who won consecutive games for the first time since April, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Saturday night.

Nashville (10-9-9) climbed into fifth place in the Western Conference. Vancouver (9-12-7) dropped to ninth, two points behind Portland for the seventh and final playoff spot.

Randall Leal opened the scoring in the 19th minute and Maher connected in the 23rd and 49th.

Vancouver striker Lucas Cavallini, a second-half substitution, was given a red card in the 53rd after stepping on Nashville midfielder Alex Muyl.

Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal stopped Dax McCarty on a penalty kick in the 90th.

