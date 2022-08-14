ISPS HANDA World Invitational Par Scores

Sunday Ballymena, United Kingdom a-Galgrom Castle (Host Course) 7,151 yards; Par 70 b-Massereene 6,817 yards; Par 70 Purse: $1.5 million…

Sunday

Ballymena, United Kingdom

a-Galgrom Castle (Host Course)

7,151 yards; Par 70

b-Massereene

6,817 yards; Par 70

Purse: $1.5 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (335), $247,186 61a-70b-68a-69a—268 -12 Connor Syme, Scotland (173), $125,774 66a-68b-69a-68a—271 -9 Borja Virto Astudillo, Spain (173), $125,774 65b-67a-71a-68a—271 -9 Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark (84), $61,748 67a-72b-64a-69a—272 -8 Richard Mansell, England (84), $61,748 71a-65b-68a-68a—272 -8 Renato Paratore, Italy (84), $61,748 67a-68b-73a-64a—272 -8 Matthew Baldwin, England (55), $39,986 68b-69a-68a-68a—273 -7 Jordan L. Smith, England (55), $39,986 68a-67b-74a-64a—273 -7 Filippo Celli, Italy (0), $0 66b-67a-72a-68a—273 -7 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland (40), $29,468 69a-72b-66a-67a—274 -6 Robin Petersson, Sweden (40), $29,468 66b-70a-70a-68a—274 -6 Jamie Rutherford, England (40), $29,468 70b-68a-67a-69a—274 -6 John Catlin, United States (30), $22,508 67b-69a-66a-73a—275 -5 Calum Fyfe, Scotland (30), $22,508 66a-71b-72a-66a—275 -5 Angel Hidalgo, Spain (30), $22,508 67a-71b-72a-65a—275 -5 Craig Howie, Scotland (30), $22,508 69b-68a-70a-68a—275 -5 Jack Senior, England (30), $22,508 69a-69b-65a-72a—275 -5 Oliver Farr, Wales (26), $19,193 70a-68b-68a-70a—276 -4 Guido Migliozzi, Italy (26), $19,193 70a-68b-67a-71a—276 -4 Thomas Aiken, South Africa (24), $17,448 66b-74a-69a-68a—277 -3 Ryan Evans, England (24), $17,448 66a-71b-73a-67a—277 -3 Jens Fahrbring, Sweden (24), $17,448 68b-70a-68a-71a—277 -3 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain (22), $15,994 66b-73a-70a-69a—278 -2 Jake McLeod, Australia (22), $15,994 72a-68b-69a-69a—278 -2 Wilco Nienaber, South Africa (22), $15,994 66b-72a-71a-69a—278 -2 Jens Dantorp, Sweden (20), $14,904 68a-71b-70a-70a—279 -1 Haraldur Magnus, Iceland (20), $14,904 71b-69a-69a-70a—279 -1 David Borda, Spain (18), $13,595 70b-67a-72a-71a—280 E Stephen Stallings Jr., United States (18), $13,595 69b-68a-73a-70a—280 E Dale Whitnell, England (18), $13,595 66b-69a-75a-70a—280 E Jordan Wrisdale, England (18), $13,595 71b-69a-69a-71a—280 E Steven Brown, England (17), $12,287 72b-69a-68a-72a—281 +1 Zach Murray, Australia (17), $12,287 70b-70a-69a-72a—281 +1 David Carey, Ireland (16), $11,196 67b-73a-68a-74a—282 +2 David Dixon, England (16), $11,196 70a-67b-70a-75a—282 +2 Joakim Wikstrom, Sweden (16), $11,196 71b-68a-71a-72a—282 +2 Felix Palson, Sweden (15), $10,324 65b-68a-75a-78a—286 +6 Ryan Lumsden, England (14), $10,033 68a-70b-72a-78a—288 +8

