WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Home » Sports » ISPS HANDA World Invitational…

ISPS HANDA World Invitational Par Scores

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 12:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

Ballymena, United Kingdom

a-Galgrom Castle (Host Course)

7,151 yards; Par 70

b-Massereene

6,817 yards; Par 70

Purse: $1.5 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (335), $247,186 61a-70b-68a-69a—268 -12
Connor Syme, Scotland (173), $125,774 66a-68b-69a-68a—271 -9
Borja Virto Astudillo, Spain (173), $125,774 65b-67a-71a-68a—271 -9
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark (84), $61,748 67a-72b-64a-69a—272 -8
Richard Mansell, England (84), $61,748 71a-65b-68a-68a—272 -8
Renato Paratore, Italy (84), $61,748 67a-68b-73a-64a—272 -8
Matthew Baldwin, England (55), $39,986 68b-69a-68a-68a—273 -7
Jordan L. Smith, England (55), $39,986 68a-67b-74a-64a—273 -7
Filippo Celli, Italy (0), $0 66b-67a-72a-68a—273 -7
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland (40), $29,468 69a-72b-66a-67a—274 -6
Robin Petersson, Sweden (40), $29,468 66b-70a-70a-68a—274 -6
Jamie Rutherford, England (40), $29,468 70b-68a-67a-69a—274 -6
John Catlin, United States (30), $22,508 67b-69a-66a-73a—275 -5
Calum Fyfe, Scotland (30), $22,508 66a-71b-72a-66a—275 -5
Angel Hidalgo, Spain (30), $22,508 67a-71b-72a-65a—275 -5
Craig Howie, Scotland (30), $22,508 69b-68a-70a-68a—275 -5
Jack Senior, England (30), $22,508 69a-69b-65a-72a—275 -5
Oliver Farr, Wales (26), $19,193 70a-68b-68a-70a—276 -4
Guido Migliozzi, Italy (26), $19,193 70a-68b-67a-71a—276 -4
Thomas Aiken, South Africa (24), $17,448 66b-74a-69a-68a—277 -3
Ryan Evans, England (24), $17,448 66a-71b-73a-67a—277 -3
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden (24), $17,448 68b-70a-68a-71a—277 -3
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain (22), $15,994 66b-73a-70a-69a—278 -2
Jake McLeod, Australia (22), $15,994 72a-68b-69a-69a—278 -2
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa (22), $15,994 66b-72a-71a-69a—278 -2
Jens Dantorp, Sweden (20), $14,904 68a-71b-70a-70a—279 -1
Haraldur Magnus, Iceland (20), $14,904 71b-69a-69a-70a—279 -1
David Borda, Spain (18), $13,595 70b-67a-72a-71a—280 E
Stephen Stallings Jr., United States (18), $13,595 69b-68a-73a-70a—280 E
Dale Whitnell, England (18), $13,595 66b-69a-75a-70a—280 E
Jordan Wrisdale, England (18), $13,595 71b-69a-69a-71a—280 E
Steven Brown, England (17), $12,287 72b-69a-68a-72a—281 +1
Zach Murray, Australia (17), $12,287 70b-70a-69a-72a—281 +1
David Carey, Ireland (16), $11,196 67b-73a-68a-74a—282 +2
David Dixon, England (16), $11,196 70a-67b-70a-75a—282 +2
Joakim Wikstrom, Sweden (16), $11,196 71b-68a-71a-72a—282 +2
Felix Palson, Sweden (15), $10,324 65b-68a-75a-78a—286 +6
Ryan Lumsden, England (14), $10,033 68a-70b-72a-78a—288 +8

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up