Isak arrives at Newcastle, set to complete club-record move

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Sweden striker Alexander Isak arrived at Newcastle on Thursday and appeared close to completing a move…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Sweden striker Alexander Isak arrived at Newcastle on Thursday and appeared close to completing a move from Real Sociedad to the Saudi-owned Premier League team for a reported club-record fee of 70 million euros ($70 million).

Newcastle’s signing of Isak would take the spending of the richest club owners in world soccer to more than $130 million in the summer transfer window.

Netherlands defender Sven Botman, England goalkeeper Nick Pope and left back Matt Targett have already joined Newcastle in this transfer window.

British broadcaster Sky Sports reported that Isak has completed his medical examination.

The 22-year-old Isak burst into global consciousness through some impressive displays for Sweden at the European Championship last year. He is widely regarded as a potential star of the future thanks to his pace and dribbling ability but has a modest scoring record, having netted 44 goals in 132 appearances for Sociedad and nine in 37 for Sweden.

Isak joined Borussia Dortmund at the age of 17 and was sold two years later in 2019 after failing to break into the team.

Joelinton was Newcastle’s previous record signing after joining for 35 million pounds (then $44 million) in 2019.

That was two years before the buyout by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund that has moved the club from northeast England into a different realm.

Isak would be competing with Callum Wilson and Chris Wood for a place up front. Wilson is facing time out of the team after getting hurt in the 3-3 draw against Manchester City on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.