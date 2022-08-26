|All Times EDT
Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|32
|19
|.627
|—
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|30
|20
|.600
|1½
|Spokane (Colorado)
|26
|24
|.520
|5½
|Everett (Seattle)
|22
|29
|.431
|10
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|22
|29
|.431
|10
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|20
|31
|.392
|12
___
|Thursday’s Games
Vancouver 10, Hillsboro 9
Tri-City 5, Eugene 4
Spokane 10, Everett 9
|Friday’s Games
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.