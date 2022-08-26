RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
Home » Sports » High-A Northwest League Glance

High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB
Eugene (San Francisco) 32 19 .627
Vancouver (Toronto) 30 20 .600
Spokane (Colorado) 26 24 .520
Everett (Seattle) 22 29 .431 10
Hillsboro (Arizona) 22 29 .431 10
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 20 31 .392 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver 10, Hillsboro 9

Tri-City 5, Eugene 4

Spokane 10, Everett 9

Friday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

NRO, NGA expanding commercial industry partnerships with new awards in the works

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

Commodity Futures Trading Commission's first CDO shares limitations, possibilities of AI

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up