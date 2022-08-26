All Times EDT Northwest League W L Pct. GB Eugene (San Francisco) 32 19 .627 — Vancouver (Toronto) 30 20…

All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB Eugene (San Francisco) 32 19 .627 — Vancouver (Toronto) 30 20 .600 1½ Spokane (Colorado) 26 24 .520 5½ Everett (Seattle) 22 29 .431 10 Hillsboro (Arizona) 22 29 .431 10 Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 20 31 .392 12

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver 10, Hillsboro 9

Tri-City 5, Eugene 4

Spokane 10, Everett 9

Friday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

