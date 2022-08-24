|All Times EDT
Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|31
|18
|.633
|—
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|29
|19
|.604
|1½
|Spokane (Colorado)
|24
|24
|.500
|6½
|Everett (Seattle)
|22
|27
|.449
|9
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|21
|28
|.429
|10
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|19
|30
|.388
|12
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver 4, Hillsboro 3
Eugene 9, Tri-City 2
Everett 5, Spokane 4
|Wednesday’s Games
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
<
