High-A Northwest League Glance

High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 10:01 AM

All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB
Eugene (San Francisco) 31 18 .633
Vancouver (Toronto) 29 19 .604
Spokane (Colorado) 24 24 .500
Everett (Seattle) 22 27 .449 9
Hillsboro (Arizona) 21 28 .429 10
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 19 30 .388 12

___

Tuesday’s Games

Vancouver 4, Hillsboro 3

Eugene 9, Tri-City 2

Everett 5, Spokane 4

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

<

