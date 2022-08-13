WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Gutman’s goal helps Atlanta United tie Cincinnati 2-2

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 9:54 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Defender Andrew Gutman scored in the 83rd minute to help Atlanta United earn a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Thiago Almada gave Atlanta United (7-9-8) a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Luiz Araújo and scored in the 17th minute.

Brandon Vázquez pulled Cincinnati (8-8-9) even 12 minutes later with his 15th goal of the season. Obinna Nwobodo picked up an assist on the score. Vázquez trails only Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi in the Golden Boot chase.

Brenner Souza da Silva scored in the 41st minute — with an assist from Geoff Cameron — to send Cincinnati into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

Josef Martínez and Almada had assists on Gutman’s second netter of the season.

Rocco Ríos Novo had six saves for Atlanta. Roman Celentano saved four for Cincinnati.

