Guatemalan police use tear gas to break up soccer fan fight

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 12:11 PM

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan police used tear gas and made six arrests as rival soccer fans clashed ahead of a regional qualifying game between Municipal of Guatemala and Olimpia of Honduras.

At least seven people were injured in the disturbance late Thursday, including five police officers, according to police spokesman Edwin Monroy. Videos posted on social media showed one youth bleeding profusely and the San Juan de Dios Hospital reported treating a person who had been shot during the clashes outside the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium.

Monroy said all of those arrested are Honduran fans.

The match was part of a tournament to qualify for the CONCACAF club championship. It ended 2-2 after two Olimpia players were sent off with red cards — former Houston Dynamo player Boniek García and Jerry Bengston, formerly of the New England Revolution.

