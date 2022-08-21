WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Gressel’s equalizer helps Whitecaps tie Real Salt Lake, 1-1

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 12:29 AM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Julian Gressel scored the tying goal for the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Gressel’s game-tying goal came in the 87th minute for the Whitecaps (9-11-7). Ryan Gauld had an assist on the goal.

Sergio Cordova scored the lone goal for RSL (10-8-8).

The Whitecaps outshot Real Salt Lake 14-13 and each team had four shots on goal.

Zac MacMath saved three of the four shots he faced for RSL. Thomas Hasal made three saves for the Whitecaps.

Both teams next play Saturday. RSL visits Dallas and the Whitecaps host Nashville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

