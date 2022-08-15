WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
FIFA bans 2 players for doping in World Cup qualifying

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 8:26 AM

ZURICH, Switzerland (AP) — FIFA has handed out four-year doping bans to two players who tested positive for banned substances during qualifying for this year’s World Cup.

FIFA said in a statement Monday that El Salvador forward Erick Alejandro Rivera tested positive for the steroid clostebol after a 3-0 loss to Canada on Sept. 8, while Sabri Ali Mohamed of Djibouti tested positive for testosterone following a 4-0 loss to Algeria on Nov. 12.

El Salvador and Djibouti both failed to qualify for this year’s tournament in Qatar.

Both players had been provisionally suspended. FIFA said Rivera is banned from all matches until Oct. 5, 2025, while Mohamed is suspended until Jan. 11, 2026.

