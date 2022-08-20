WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Ferreira scores equalizer, Dynamo tie Rapids 1-1

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 11:38 PM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Sebastian Ferreira scored in stoppage time for the Houston Dynamo in a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

Ferreira scored the equalizer for the Dynamo (7-14-5) in the fifth minute of second-half injury time, assisted by Daniel Steres.

Lalas Abubakar scored the lone goal for the Rapids (8-10-8).

The Rapids and Dynamo each had nine total shots, with Colorado registering four shots on goal to three for the Dynamo.

William Yarbrough saved two of the three shots he faced for the Rapids. Steve Clark had three saves for the Dynamo.

Colorado played a man down after Bryan Acosta, who had been shown a yellow card in the 19th minute, was shown a red in the 80th.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Rapids visit the Philadelphia Union and the Dynamo visit Minnesota United.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

