Fabian Ruiz joins PSG on 5-year deal from Napoli

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 4:15 AM

PARIS (AP) — Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal from Napoli.

PSG did not reveal the financial terms of the deal, which was announced late Tuesday.

Ruiz scored 22 goals and had 15 assists in 166 games over four seasons with the Serie A club, winning the Italian Cup in 2020.

The 26-year-old Ruiz, who has made 15 appearances with Spain, is PSG’s fifth summer signing after midfielders Vitinha and Renato Sanches, striker Hugo Ekitike and defender Nordi Mukiele.

Another Spain midfielder, Carlos Soler, is expected to join the 10-time French champions before the transfer window for the major European leagues closes on Thursday.

