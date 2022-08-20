WAR IN UKRAINE: US buying Ukraine grain for hungry regions | US gives Ukraine military aid, drones | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Russian shelling, Ukrainian airstrike reflect broadening war
Everton gets 1st point in EPL after Gray’s late strike

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 12:35 PM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford provided the assist for Demarai Gray’s late equalizer as Everton snatched its first Premier League point of the season in a 1-1 draw against promoted Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Gray was the quickest to a long ball from Pickford and calmly took it round Dean Henderson to slot home with just two minutes remaining at Goodison Park. The goal canceled out an effort from Brennan Johnson just seven minutes earlier.

Forest had taken the lead against the run of play but Steve Cooper’s side still caused the Merseysiders enough problems to feel a draw was the least the visitors deserved.

Everton manager Frank Lampard had resisted the temptation to hand new signing Amadou Onana a first start but, after successive defeats, tried to enliven his attack by asking Salomon Rondon to lead the line.

Anthony Gordon retained his place despite continuing speculation linking him with Chelsea while Dele Alli, another player whose future is uncertain, was on the bench.

The game burst into life in the closing 10 minutes as Ryan Yates forced a good save from Pickford but Johnson followed up on the rebound.

