WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Home » Sports » Dynamo Kyiv loses 2-0…

Dynamo Kyiv loses 2-0 to Benfica in 1st leg of UCL playoff

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LODZ, Poland (AP) — Dynamo Kyiv’s unlikely bid to qualify for the Champions League ran up against a tough Benfica team that won 2-0 in the first leg of their playoff on Wednesday.

Dynamo’s fifth game in Champions League qualifying in the past month was played in Poland because it cannot host UEFA games in Ukraine during the Russian invasion that started in February.

Benfica started strongly and led in the ninth minute when Brazilian defender Gilberto overlapped in attack to score with a rising shot.

Portugal Under-21 forward Gonçalo Ramos, a transfer target for several teams, doubled the lead in the 37th after taking a pass from David Neres.

Ramos, who scored a hat trick in the third qualifying round against Midtjylland, was replaced in the second half by former Dynamo forward Roman Yaremchuk.

Benfica hosts the second leg in Lisbon next Tuesday with a place in the lucrative group stage at stake.

Ukrainian team Shakhtar Donetsk has already qualified for the 32-team group stage.

In other playoff first-leg games Tuesday, Maccabi Haifa rallied to win 3-2 against Red Star Belgrade, the 1991 European Cup winner, and Qarabağ was held to a 0-0 draw by Viktoria Plzeň.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Task force eases COVID-19 screening guidance at federal facilities

State Dept launching two fellowships to build diverse next-generation workforce

Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months

Army once again delays newest release of its pay and personnel system overhaul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up