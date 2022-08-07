WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism | Red Cross asked to help find loved ones
Home » Sports » Driussi brace helps Austin…

Driussi brace helps Austin earn 3-3 draw with Earthquakes

The Associated Press

August 7, 2022, 12:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored his league-leading 15th and 16th goals of the season to help Austin FC earn a 3-3 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Julio Cascante gave Austin (13-5-6) a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 6th minute, but San Jose (5-10-9) answered with goals by Benjamin Kikanović in the 8th minute and Paul Marie in the 20th to go up 2-1.

Driussi, who has a two-goal lead in the race for the Golden Boot, knotted the score in the 26th minute and gave Austin a 3-2 halftime lead with a score in the 44th.

Jeremy Ebobisse picked up his 13th goal for the Earthquakes, scoring in the 88th minute to earn the draw. Ebobisse also had an assist.

Brad Stuver had two saves for Austin. Matt Bersano saved three shots for San Jose.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up