Driussi brace helps Austin earn 3-3 draw with Earthquakes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored his league-leading 15th and 16th goals of the season to help Austin FC earn a 3-3 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Julio Cascante gave Austin (13-5-6) a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 6th minute, but San Jose (5-10-9) answered with goals by Benjamin Kikanović in the 8th minute and Paul Marie in the 20th to go up 2-1.

Driussi, who has a two-goal lead in the race for the Golden Boot, knotted the score in the 26th minute and gave Austin a 3-2 halftime lead with a score in the 44th.

Jeremy Ebobisse picked up his 13th goal for the Earthquakes, scoring in the 88th minute to earn the draw. Ebobisse also had an assist.

Brad Stuver had two saves for Austin. Matt Bersano saved three shots for San Jose.

