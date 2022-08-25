RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Draw list for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 1:20 PM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Draw made Thursday for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League:

GROUP A: Ajax (Netherlands), Liverpool (England), Napoli (Italy), Rangers (Scotland).

GROUP B: Porto (Portugal), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), Club Brugge (Belgium).

GROUP C: Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Inter Milan (Italy), Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic).

GROUP D: Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Tottenham (England), Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), Marseille (France).

GROUP E: AC Milan (Italy), Chelsea (England), Salzburg (Austria), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia).

GROUP F: Real Madrid (Spain), Leipzig (Germany), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Celtic (Scotland).

GROUP G: Manchester City (England), Sevilla (Spain), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Copenhagen (Denmark).

GROUP H: Paris Saint-Germain (France), Juventus (Italy), Benfica (Portugal), Maccabi Haifa (Israel).

